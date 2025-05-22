BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA UNVEILS TRANSFORMATIVE GAMING, DINING AND BAR EXPERIENCES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With these best-in-class offerings and amenities, we are once again redefining the pinnacle of high-end gaming in Atlantic City," said Niklas Rytterstrom, President & COO of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. "Every detail of the experience has been thoughtfully curated to ensure our guests feel welcomed, celebrated and immersed in unparalleled experiences."

Asian Influences Inspire Luxurious Gaming Floor Design

Led by the award-winning design firm KNA Design, Borgata's expanded Asian gaming floor harmoniously blends luxury and exclusivity, giving guests a sense of true escape. With vibrant interiors and contemporary touches inspired by a fusion of Asian traditions, the space exudes sophistication. A striking color palette merges radiant reds and golds with earthy taupe, ivory and grey tones, creating a visually impressive and auspicious ambiance.

"From lucky colors and patterns, symbolic imagery for good fortune and refined woodworking and craftsmanship, our design team took every element into consideration in delivering on the splendor our guests have come to expect," Rytterstrom said.

Highlights include :



High-limit Gaming and Bar. A stylish high-limit gaming space offers five private salons designed for exclusivity and personalization. A distinguished addition to Atlantic City, Borgata's new high-limit bar features rare liquors from around the world, including Shibui 23 and Yamazaki 18.

Multilingual Host Team. A team of multilingual Borgata hosts who speak Chinese (Mandarin, Cantonese), Vietnamese and Korean, among other languages, provides exceptional service from the moment of arrival to the time of departure. Enhanced Gaming Experiences. Ensuring a smooth and convenient experience, Borgata has introduced two new amenities: electronic credit provides guests the ability to redeem funds directly at the table for an uninterrupted gaming experience; wireless device charging at the gaming tables ensures guests never have to worry about where they will plug in next.

Beloved Noodles Finds East Coast Home

A cornerstone of Borgata's transformed Asian gaming space is the introduction of Noodles, a cherished dining concept from Bellagio in Las Vegas. Like its acclaimed counterpart, Noodles at Borgata offers a culinary journey through Asia, delivering authentic specialties including house-made noodles, BBQ, seafood, dim sum and vegetable dishes. Drawing inspiration from the symbolic meaning of noodles – longevity and prosperity – these themes are thoughtfully reflected throughout the space, from the flowing ceiling design to the intricate flooring details. The ambiance is a blend of relaxation and refinement, incorporating traditional artistry and subtle cultural symbolism. An inviting entryway adorned with large antique rice wine jars from the Qing Dynasty creates an immediate sense of history and elegance. Dining tables celebrate the craftsmanship of traditional Asian woodworking, while the eight-seat casual bar reflects the significance of the number eight in Asian culture as a symbol of luck and prosperity.

B Bar Redefines Central Elegance

Borgata has unveiled its redesigned signature B Bar, located at the heart of the gaming floor. Influenced by the beauty and precision of Italian craftsmanship, the space seamlessly blends luxury and versatility. The iconic round bar serves as a central hub where guests can catch a game on big screens, enjoy some music, indulge in handcrafted Asian-inspired cocktails such as the Luminous Lemonade and Lychee Kiss, or test their luck at video poker.

For more information on Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, visit

