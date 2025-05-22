Suhana Khan’S Dreamy Pastel Lehenga Look Is A Style Guide For Young Fashionistas [PHOTOS]

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Check out Suhana Khan's amazing lehenga collection on her 24th birthday. From pastels to floral prints, Suhana rocks every look.

King Khan's daughter Suhana celebrated her 24th birthday on May 22nd. Here's a look at her lehenga choices, like this off-white pastel lehenga with subtle gold zari work. She paired the pleated skirt with a fitted plunging neckline blouse and an organza dupatta.

This peach lehenga with shimmer work on vertical stripes in net fabric would look stunning on dusky skin tones like Suhana Khan's. She paired it with an elbow-sleeve deep-neck blouse with tassels and a matching net dupatta.

To enhance your beauty like Suhana Khan, try a white lehenga with Lucknawi embroidery. It features a flared skirt, a wide-strap blouse, and a matching Lucknawi dupatta.

For a modern look, try a sky blue lehenga with peach and pink floral designs like Suhana Khan's. Pair it with a cutwork off-shoulder blouse and a peach dupatta.

Tomato red looks classy on dusky skin tones like Suhana Khan's. She wore a tomato red lehenga with heavy gold work, draping the dupatta over her shoulder and adding a belt.