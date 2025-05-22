Dubai: Women Drivers On The Rise Less Involved In Road Accidents

Dubai streets are seeing a significant rise in the number of female drivers, reflecting broader social and mobility trends throughout the emirate.

According to the Ministry of Interior's open data, in total, 161,704 new driving licences were issued to women throughout 2024, according to official figures. This comes alongside 221,382 new licences issued to men during the same year across the UAE.

Licencing figures across the emirates

Official figures show that a total of 383,086 new driving licences were issued across the UAE in 2024. Of these, 161,704 licences were granted to women, while 221,382 went to men.

Other emirates saw a rise in licences issued to men. In Abu Dhabi, around 147,334 new licences were issued last year. Male drivers accounted for 120,363, while female drivers received 26,971 new licences.

Sharjah saw 65,195 new licences issued in 2024, with 15,653 granted to women and 49,542 to men.

Female driving behaviour and safety

According to data from RoadSafetyUAE, female drivers in the UAE are statistically less involved in road accidents. The report highlights that women tend to exhibit safer driving habits, including effective time management, and, to a lesser extent, better seatbelt use, reduced road rage, and less mobile phone usage.

Additionally, women demonstrate stronger adherence to traffic laws and display fewer aggressive behaviours while driving.

Previous studies referenced on the platform show that men are disproportionately represented in accident and violation statistics, while women remain underrepresented in major traffic offences.

As reported previously by Khaleej Times, Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, said,“Women drivers often don't receive the due appreciation for their driving behaviour. Gender prejudice still seems to play a role; however, an overall, more careful attitude can be observed while analysing the behaviour of UAE lady drivers in most of the critical dimensions of safe driving.”

Driving through traffic

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Halima, a 27-year-old resident of Dubai who obtained her driver's licence in 2016, said that she generally adheres to traffic rules and prioritises safety while driving.

“I don't receive many fines during the year; at most, I get around four. I pay them right away because I don't like letting them accumulate,” she said.

Halima also noted that traffic congestion is a daily challenge for her, as she commutes from her home in Al Barsha to her workplace in Deira.

“The traffic can be frustrating and stressful. Many drivers try to cut in even when the space is too narrow. I usually just honk several times, I'm concerned for my safety,” she added.

She further stated that throughout her years of driving, she has been involved in two minor traffic accidents, in which the other parties were at fault.