Integrated Plan To Streamline Travel Process For Qatari Pilgrims

Doha, Qatar: As part of its intensive preparations for the 2025 Hajj season, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has taken comprehensive measures to ensure that all administrative, organisational, and service-related aspects are in place to serve pilgrims from Qatar.

Head of the Coordination, Follow-Up, and Airport Unit of the Qatari Hajj Mission Fahd Shams, said that a fully integrated plan has been developed to streamline the departure and return process for Qatari pilgrims, from the moment they leave until they safely return after completing their pilgrimage.



Shams explained that the unit plays a central role in facilitating the smooth transition of pilgrims from Hamad International Airport to King Abdulaziz International Airport and the Hajj Terminal in Jeddah, and subsequently to their accommodations in Makkah.

He emphasised that unit members will be stationed at Saudi airports around the clock to monitor each flight and promptly address any issues that may arise.

He noted that multiple field visits had been made to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the latest of which took place during the holy month of Ramadan.

These visits involved direct coordination with officials at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Hajj Terminal, and relevant security authorities.

Agreements were reached to allocate a sufficient number of dedicated counters for Qatari pilgrims to expedite their entry procedures. Additionally, all necessary permits have been issued for unit coordinators and campaign representatives.

Shams said that arrangements had been made with the Unified Agents Office to ensure the direct movement of pilgrims from the terminal lounge to their hotels in Makkah, under the supervision of campaign representatives and via luxury buses.

A dedicated system has also been implemented for the direct delivery of luggage from the terminal to pilgrims' hotel rooms, sparing them the inconvenience of waiting and handling bags, thus ensuring a smoother, more comfortable experience.

As for the departure process for pilgrims travelling to the holy sites, Shams indicated that the unit had coordinated with Qatar Airways to allocate several counters to speed up processing.

Pilgrims will be able to check in their passports and luggage 24 hours before their flight, and boarding passes will be issued in advance. This will allow pilgrims to proceed directly to their departure gates on travel day, bypassing standard procedures and ensuring a seamless and efficient experience.