Annamaria Desalva To Depart Burson
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - AnnaMaria DeSalva is stepping down as chairman of Burson, roughly one year after the firm's launch and five years after taking the helm at Hill & Knowlton, one of Burson's predecessor agencies.
DeSalva announced her departure in a LinkedIn post Monday, saying she will leave the WPP-owned firm on June 30. Her role will not be replaced, according to the agency.
“Earlier today, I shared the news with our team that after five years as chairman and CEO of Hill & Knowlton, and one year as chairman at Burson, I will conclude my tenure on June 30 -marking the close of a deeply meaningful chapter and the beginning of an exciting new one,” DeSalva wrote.
Her exit comes as Burson continues to evolve following the 2024 merger of BCW and Hill & Knowlton, which created one of the industry's largest global PR networks. DeSalva was named chairman at the time of the merger and has since worked alongside global CEO Corey duBrowa to steer the agency's integration and growth strategy.
“I am so grateful to AnnaMaria for her partnership over the last year and a half as we brought BCW and Hill & Knowlton together to form Burson,” duBrowa said.“Her vision, expertise and perspective were vital in helping us to bring Burson along to where it is today: serving the needs of our clients at one of the more tumultuous times for reputation that we've landed through. I wish AnnaMaria every success in this next chapter of her career.”
DeSalva originally joined Hill & Knowlton as CEO in 2019, just months before the onset of the pandemic. In her message, she described the past six years as transformational - both for the agency and the communications industry as a whole.
“Our growth unlocked substantial value for clients, helped navigate historic crises, redefined the future of our craft, and laid the foundation for the formation of Burson,” she wrote.“We've accomplished all of this at a time when our work has never mattered more.”
DeSalva closed her message by signaling a break before her next move.“With the integration of our legacy companies largely complete, this is a natural and welcome moment to take advantage of the fleeting weeks of summer before continuing to build on my many professional interests,” she said.“See you in the arena.”
