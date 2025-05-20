Sacred Heart Prep's Ashley Amirkhan Wins Jefferson Scholarship

She will attend the University of Virginia in the fall

ATHERTON, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Amirkhan, a senior at Sacred Heart Preparatory (SHP), has been awarded the prestigious Jefferson Scholarship from the University of Virginia (UVA). She is one of 36 recipients selected for this highly competitive merit scholarship, which will support her studies at UVA this fall.

The Jefferson Scholarship is one of the nation's most selective honors, recognizing students for their leadership, scholarship, and citizenship. Candidates undergo a rigorous multi-stage process, including regional and final interviews. This year, over 2,500 students were nominated, with 150 finalists participating in interviews conducted by UVA alumni and faculty.

Amirkhan has distinguished herself at SHP through her achievements in academics, service, and athletics. An AP Scholar with Distinction, she has participated in pre-college programs at UCLA and Brown University in neuroscience, nanoscience, and medicine. As a dedicated student-researcher, she co-authored a research paper on deep-brain stimulation for early-onset Alzheimer's with a Cambridge PhD student through the Cambridge Scholars' Programme.

"Ashley's nomination for the Jefferson Scholarship reflects her outstanding leadership and resilience," said SHP's Director of College Counseling, Joel Dobben. Despite a series of injuries that ended her elite diving career, Amirkhan has focused on promoting wellness for student-athletes. She is the CEO of GOAT Mentality, a Bay Area nonprofit providing sports psychology resources to teens, benefiting over 10,000 students in 250 schools. Additionally, she has volunteered for various causes, including coaching adaptive gymnastics for children with special needs and leading social justice initiatives at SHP.

"I'm honored to receive this scholarship, which reflects the values and mentorship I've received at SHP," said Amirkhan. "The experiences here have shaped my resilience and purpose, which I will carry with me as I study human biology and neuroscience at UVA."

Amirkhan will join a community of 153 current Jefferson Scholars and more than 1,000 alumni. The scholarship covers the full cost of attending UVA for four years and offers enrichment programs such as travel abroad, career networking, and leadership activities.

