Mesa Air Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Update :



Total operating revenues of $94.7 million

Pre-tax loss of $62.5 million, net loss of $58.6 million, or $(1.42) per diluted share

Adjusted net loss1 of $2.9 million2 excludes a $53.8 million loss related to the impairment and loss on sale of assets

Adjusted EBITDAR1 of $9.6 million

Operated at a 99.9% controllable completion factor3

Scheduled utilization for the quarter of 9.4 block hours per day Operated our last CRJ-900 flight on February 28, 2025



“In the March 2025 quarter, Mesa posted our sixth straight quarter of positive EBITDA and EBITDAR performance, along with our third consecutive quarter of improving block-hour-per-day utilization, which is expected to be 9.8 in the June 2025 quarter,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa Chairman and CEO.“Notably, we flew our final CRJ-900 flight during February, culminating a multi-year transition of our operations. Mesa was the worldwide launch customer for the CRJ-900 and flew the first flight in 2003. Our United fleet now consists exclusively of 60 E-175 aircraft, and when combined with Republic Airways' fleet upon the closing of our announced transaction, will create one of the world's leading Embraer operators.”

“We continued to close on sales of surplus CRJ assets and repay debt obligations, and we remain focused on being the strongest possible enterprise by the time of transaction completion,” continued Ornstein.“I want to thank our people for the dedication they have shown during this process, and we look forward to providing enhanced opportunities for them, as well as for our shareholders, as a result of the transaction.”

____________

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures

2 Adjusted net loss primarily excludes a $53.8 million loss related to the impairment and loss on sale of assets

3 Excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control





Mesa Republic Merger Update



Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) filing submitted: May 16, 2025

Merger expected to close prior to calendar year-end 2025, subject to regulatory approvals, including under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, shareholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions Additional details regarding the proposed merger can be found in our Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2025



Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Details



Total operating revenues in Q2 2025 were $94.7 million, lower by $36.8 million, or 28.0%, compared to $131.6 million for Q2 2024. Contract revenue was $68.4 million, lower by $45.4 million, or 39.9%, compared to $113.8 million in Q2 2024. These decreases were driven by the reduction in contractual aircraft with United Airlines, Inc. (“United”), and higher deferred revenue. Also, Q2 2024 results included $8.8 million of revenue attributable to higher E-175 block-hour rates retroactively applied to Q1 2024 flying.

Pass-through revenue increased by $8.6 million, or 48.2%, driven primarily by higher pass-through maintenance expense. Mesa's Q2 2025 results include, per GAAP, the recognition of $0.7 million of previously deferred revenue, versus the recognition of $7.9 million of previously deferred revenue in Q2 2024. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $14.6 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining term of the United contract.

Total operating expenses in Q2 2025 were $152.0 million, an increase of $32.1 million, or 27%, versus Q2 2024. Compared to Q2 2024, the increase primarily reflects net losses on asset sales of $46.2 million. Excluding these items, Q2 2025 operating expenses were $105.8 million, lower by $11.5 million, or 9.8%, compared to $117.3 million in Q2 2024. This decrease primarily reflects flight operations expense that was lower by $13.1 million, or 26.6%, due to fewer contracted aircraft and decreases in pilot training costs, and depreciation and amortization expense that was lower by $3.9 million, or 39.4%, primarily due to the retirement and sale of CRJ aircraft and engines.

Mesa's Q2 2025 results reflect a net loss of $58.6 million, or $(1.42) per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for Q2 2024. Mesa's Q2 2025 adjusted net loss was $2.9 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $6.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in Q2 2024.

Mesa's adjusted EBITDA1 for Q2 2025 was $8.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $26.8 million for Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDAR was $9.6 million for Q2 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDAR of $28.2 million for Q2 2024.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Operating Performance

Operationally, the Company reported a controllable completion factor of 99.9% for United during Q2 2025. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 99.9% for United during Q2 2024. Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.

For Q2 2025, the Company operated 60 large (70/76 seats) jets under its CPA with United, comprising 57 E-175s and three CRJ-900s. As of March 31, 2025, Mesa was flying a fleet of 60 E-175s and had wound down CRJ-900 flying.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Mesa ended the March 2025 quarter with $54.1 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $131.7 million in total debt, secured primarily with aircraft and engines, compared to a balance of $400.1 million as of March 31, 2024. During the quarter, the Company paid $25.6 million in debt, comprising of payments related to CRJ asset sale transactions and scheduled obligations.

Based on the most recent appraisal value of spare parts, Mesa had $12.4 million in available credit under its United facility, subject to approval.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 82 cities in 32 states, the District of Columbia, Cuba, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2025, Mesa operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, with approximately 238 daily departures. The Company had approximately 1,650 employees. Mesa operates all its flights as United Express pursuant to the terms of a capacity purchase agreement entered into with United Airlines, Inc.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“plan”,“intend”,“believe”,“may”,“might”,“will”,“should”,“can have”,“likely” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete the proposed merger with Republic on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including the risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary stockholder approval and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the proposed transaction, the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Listing Rule, the Company's ability to become current with its reports with the SEC, and the risk that the completion and filing of the Form 10-Q will take longer than expected. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Contact:

Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Media

...



Investor Relations

...









MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)