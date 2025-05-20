Mesa Air Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
|Three months ended March 31,
|Six months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating revenues:
|Contract revenue
|$
|68,423
|$
|113,820
|$
|149,101
|$
|214,920
|Pass-through and other revenue
|26,324
|17,762
|48,879
|35,439
|Total operating revenues
|94,747
|131,582
|197,980
|250,359
|Operating expenses:
|Flight operations
|36,197
|49,329
|71,470
|101,147
|Maintenance
|43,539
|44,272
|90,066
|92,899
|Aircraft rent
|1,324
|1,408
|2,940
|2,612
|General and administrative
|11,484
|11,133
|21,003
|23,142
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,955
|9,823
|13,934
|23,116
|Asset impairment
|46,173
|2,659
|111,838
|43,043
|Loss on sale of assets
|7,706
|-
|54,397
|-
|(Gain) on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|(2,954
|)
|Other operating expenses
|(379
|)
|1,315
|381
|4,159
|Total operating expenses
|151,999
|119,939
|366,029
|287,164
|Operating income (loss)
|(57,252
|)
|11,643
|(168,049
|)
|(36,805
|)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest expense
|(5,334
|)
|(10,640
|)
|(12,398
|)
|(21,800
|)
|Interest income
|24
|14
|41
|28
|Gain on investments
|-
|7,230
|-
|7,230
|Unrealized loss on investments, net
|(11
|)
|(6,499
|)
|(53
|)
|(4,048
|)
|Gain on debt forgiveness
|-
|10,500
|4,500
|10,500
|Other income, net
|79
|(516
|)
|(2,820
|)
|(359
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(5,242
|)
|89
|(10,730
|)
|(8,449
|)
|Income (loss) before taxes
|(62,494
|)
|11,732
|(178,779
|)
|(45,254
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(3,863
|)
|72
|(5,591
|)
|936
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(58,631
|)
|$
|11,660
|$
|(173,188
|)
|$
|(46,190
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|(1.42
|)
|$
|0.28
|$
|(4.19
|)
|$
|(1.13
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(1.42
|)
|$
|0.28
|$
|(4.19
|)
|$
|(1.13
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|41,334
|41,068
|41,333
|41,004
|Diluted
|41,334
|41,068
|41,333
|41,004
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
| March 31,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|54,116
|$
|15,621
|Restricted cash
|3,043
|3,009
|Receivables, net
|14,674
|5,263
|Expendable parts and supplies, net
|13,649
|28,272
|Assets held for sale
|75,812
|5,741
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,283
|3,371
|Total current assets
|163,577
|61,277
|Property and equipment, net
|36,846
|426,351
|Lease and equipment deposits
|583
|1,289
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|7,050
|7,231
|Deferred heavy maintenance, net
|-
|6,396
|Assets held for sale
|-
|86,605
|Other assets
|6,896
|7,709
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|214,952
|$
|596,858
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
|$
|98,603
|$
|50,455
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|5,381
|3,932
|Current maturities of operating leases
|1,535
|1,681
|Accounts payable
|55,972
|72,096
|Accrued compensation
|11,498
|12,797
|Customer deposits
|849
|1,189
|Other accrued expenses
|28,199
|32,308
|Total current liabilities
|202,037
|174,458
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion
|31,652
|259,816
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|6,890
|6,863
|Deferred credits
|-
|3,020
|Deferred income taxes
|596
|8,173
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|9,209
|5,707
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|26,973
|28,579
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|75,320
|312,158
|Total liabilities
|277,357
|486,616
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 41,334,433 (2025) and 41,331,719 (2024) shares issued and outstanding, 4,899,497 (2025) and 4,899,497 (2024) warrants issued and outstanding
|272,918
|272,376
|Accumulated deficit
|(335,323
|)
|(162,134
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|(62,405
|)
|110,242
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|214,952
|$
|596,858
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Operating Highlights
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Available seat miles (thousands)
|890,987
|961,761
|(11.3
|)%
|Block hours
|39,517
|43,270
|(12.7
|)%
|Average stage length (miles)
|600
|544
|6.5
|%
|Departures
|19,894
|23,691
|(17.4
|)%
|Passengers
|1,174,960
|1,422,702
|63.3
|%
|Controllable completion factor*
|United
|99.88
|%
|99.85
|%
|0.0
|%
|Total completion factor**
|United
|97.02
|%
|97.15
|%
|(0.1
|)%
*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total completion factor includes all cancellations
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months and six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.
Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
| Income (Loss) Before Taxes
| Income Tax (Expense)
Benefit
|Net Income (Loss)
| Net Income (Loss)
per Diluted Share
| Income
(Loss)
Before Taxes
| Income
Tax (Expense)
Benefit
| Net Income
(Loss)
| Net Income (Loss)
per Diluted Share
|GAAP income (loss)
|$
|(62,494
|)
|$
|3,863
|$
|(58,631
|)
|$
|(1.42
|)
|$
|11,732
|$
|(72
|)
|$
|11,660
|$
|0.28
|Adjustments(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)(9)
|59,550
|(3,681
|)
|55,869
|$
|1.35
|(5,423
|)
|33
|(5,390
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|Adjusted income (loss)
|(2,944
|)
|182
|(2,762
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|6,309
|(39
|)
|6,270
|$
|0.15
|Interest expense
|5,334
|10,640
|Interest income
|(24
|)
|(14
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|
5,955
|
9,823
|Adjusted EBITDA
|8,321
|26,758
|Aircraft rent
|1,324
|1,408
|Adjusted EBITDAR
|$
|9,645
|$
|28,166
(1) $10.5 million gain on debt forgiveness during the three months ended March 31, 2024.
(2) $6.5 million loss resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities during the three months ended March 31, 2024.
(3) $7.2 million gain on the transfer of investments in equity securities during the three months ended March 31, 2024.
(4) $0.9 million loss for early payment fees on the retirement of debt during the three months ended March 31, 2024.
(5) $46.2 million and $2.7 million impairment loss related to held for sale assets during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(6) $1.3 million and $1.2 million loss on deferred financing costs related to the retirement of debts during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 respectively.
(7) $3.6 million and $1.2 million in third party costs associated with significant, non-recurring transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(8) $7.7 million net loss and $0.2 million gain on the sale of assets during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(9) $0.7 million in miscellaneous costs associated with the sale of assets during the three months ended March 31, 2025.
|Six Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Six Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Income (Loss) Before Taxes
| Income Tax (Expense)
Benefit
|Net Income (Loss)
| Net Income (Loss)
per Diluted Share
| Income
(Loss)
Before Taxes
| Income
Tax (Expense)
Benefit
| Net Income
(Loss)
| Net Income (Loss)
per Diluted Share
|GAAP income (loss)
|$
|(178,779
|)
|$
|5,591
|$
|(173,188
|)
|$
|(4.19
|)
|$
|(45,254
|)
|$
|(936
|)
|$
|(46,190
|)
|$
|(1.13
|)
|Adjustments(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)(9)(10)(11)(12)
|171,816
|(5,373
|)
|166,433
|$
|4.03
|32,217
|666
|32,883
|$
|0.80
|Adjusted income (loss)
|(6,963
|)
|218
|(6,745
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|(13,037
|)
|(270
|)
|(13,307
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Interest expense
|12,398
|21,800
|Interest income
|(41
|)
|(28
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|
13,934
|
23,116
|Adjusted EBITDA
|19,328
|31,851
|Aircraft rent
|2,940
|2,612
|Adjusted EBITDAR
|$
|22,268
|$
|34,463
(1) $3.0 million gain on extinguishment of debt the six months ended March 31, 2024.
(2) $7.2 million gain on the transfer of investments in equity securities during the six months ended March 31, 2024.
(3) $0.9 million loss for early payment fees on the retirement of debt during the six months ended March 31, 2024.
(4) $4.5 million and $10.5 million gain on debt forgiveness during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(5) $0.1 million and $4.0 million loss resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(6) $51.1 million and $43.0 million impairment loss related to held for sale assets during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(7) $2.0 million and $1.3 million loss on deferred financing costs related to the retirement of debts during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 respectively.
(8) $4.3 million and $3.2 million in third party costs associated with significant, non-recurring transactions during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(9) $54.4 million and $0.2 million net loss on the sale of assets during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(10) $0.7 million in miscellaneous costs associated with the sale of assets during the six months ended March 31, 2025.
(11) $2.9 million loss on the write off of interest related to the sale of aircraft during the six months ended March 31, 2025.
(12) $60.7 million impairment loss related to the write down of net book value of certain aircraft during the six months ended March 31, 2025.
Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.
