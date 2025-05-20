403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Randoncorp Posts Strong Growth In Q1 2025, Forecasts Record Year Ahead
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Randoncorp, a leading Brazilian manufacturer of trailers, semi-trailers, and auto parts with operations in over 125 countries, reported impressive financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
The company achieved consolidated net revenue of R$3.19 billion ($559.6 million) in Q1, marking a significant increase over the same period in 2024. The strong performance was driven primarily by Frasle Mobility, the company's auto parts division.
This unit posted revenues of R$1.3 billion ($228.1 million) in Q1, representing a 58.3% increase compared to Q1 2024. The division's adjusted EBITDA reached R$253 million ($44.4 million), up 64.3% year-over-year, with an improved EBITDA margin of 19%.
International expansion has been a key driver of Randoncorp' recent growth. The company's foreign market revenue totaled US$184.5 million in Q1 2025, nearly doubling with a 99.4% increase compared to the same period last year.
This growth has been fueled by strategic acquisitions including Dacomsa in Mexico, EBS in the United Kingdom, and AXN Heavy Duty in the United States.
The Dacomsa acquisition, valued at R$2.2 billion ($385.9 million), represents the largest transaction in Frasle Mobility's history. This purchase has strengthened Randoncorp's position as a leader in the aftermarket across Latin America's three major markets: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.
Looking ahead, Randoncorp has set ambitious targets for 2025. The company projects consolidated net revenue between R$13 billion ($2.28 billion) and R$14.5 billion ($2.54 billion), which would surpass the record R$11.9 billion ($2.09 billion) achieved in 2024.
Strategic Growth Amid Global Challenges
Foreign market revenues are expected to range from US$730 million to US$770 million. The company plans to invest between R$440 million ($77.2 million) and R$500 million ($87.7 million) in 2025.
These funds will support capacity expansion, productivity improvements, and the completion of new factories. Randoncorp forecasts an EBITDA margin between 13% and 15% for 2025, compared to 14% in 2024.
A significant leadership transition is also underway. CEO Sérgio L. Carvalho will step down in September 2025 to assume a senior advisory role based in the United States. Daniel Randon will return as CEO, focusing on building upon the foundation for sustainable growth.
Despite the positive outlook, Randoncorp faces challenges in certain markets. Reduced demand for products linked to Brazil's agribusiness sector and uncertainties from global trade tariff disputes present headwinds.
However, the company's diversified revenue streams and international presence have proven effective in mitigating these risks. The company's focus on technological innovation continues.
It is advancing developments in autonomous transport systems and electric mobility solutions. These initiatives position Randoncorp to maintain its competitive edge in an evolving industry landscape.
The company achieved consolidated net revenue of R$3.19 billion ($559.6 million) in Q1, marking a significant increase over the same period in 2024. The strong performance was driven primarily by Frasle Mobility, the company's auto parts division.
This unit posted revenues of R$1.3 billion ($228.1 million) in Q1, representing a 58.3% increase compared to Q1 2024. The division's adjusted EBITDA reached R$253 million ($44.4 million), up 64.3% year-over-year, with an improved EBITDA margin of 19%.
International expansion has been a key driver of Randoncorp' recent growth. The company's foreign market revenue totaled US$184.5 million in Q1 2025, nearly doubling with a 99.4% increase compared to the same period last year.
This growth has been fueled by strategic acquisitions including Dacomsa in Mexico, EBS in the United Kingdom, and AXN Heavy Duty in the United States.
The Dacomsa acquisition, valued at R$2.2 billion ($385.9 million), represents the largest transaction in Frasle Mobility's history. This purchase has strengthened Randoncorp's position as a leader in the aftermarket across Latin America's three major markets: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.
Looking ahead, Randoncorp has set ambitious targets for 2025. The company projects consolidated net revenue between R$13 billion ($2.28 billion) and R$14.5 billion ($2.54 billion), which would surpass the record R$11.9 billion ($2.09 billion) achieved in 2024.
Strategic Growth Amid Global Challenges
Foreign market revenues are expected to range from US$730 million to US$770 million. The company plans to invest between R$440 million ($77.2 million) and R$500 million ($87.7 million) in 2025.
These funds will support capacity expansion, productivity improvements, and the completion of new factories. Randoncorp forecasts an EBITDA margin between 13% and 15% for 2025, compared to 14% in 2024.
A significant leadership transition is also underway. CEO Sérgio L. Carvalho will step down in September 2025 to assume a senior advisory role based in the United States. Daniel Randon will return as CEO, focusing on building upon the foundation for sustainable growth.
Despite the positive outlook, Randoncorp faces challenges in certain markets. Reduced demand for products linked to Brazil's agribusiness sector and uncertainties from global trade tariff disputes present headwinds.
However, the company's diversified revenue streams and international presence have proven effective in mitigating these risks. The company's focus on technological innovation continues.
It is advancing developments in autonomous transport systems and electric mobility solutions. These initiatives position Randoncorp to maintain its competitive edge in an evolving industry landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment