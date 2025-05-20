Wyld Oaks Branches Out With New Co-Creators Under Contract: Wyld Provisions And Onx Homes

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICSC -- Wyld Oaks, one of the nation's leading mixed-use development s in northwest Orlando, announced new co-creators at one of the region's hottest submarket retail opportunities.

Wyld Provisions will be the gateway fueling growth .

As the exclusive fuel provider for Wyld Oaks, Wyld Provisions will be a vital service hub for both residents and travelers of the recently expanded 429 Expressway. The recent 2024 addition of the Wekiva Parkway , a 25-mile extension of State Road 429 to Interstate 4, completed the final link in the Central Florida Beltway around metro Orlando. As the only quick stop market and fuel opportunity with immediate access to the expanded expressway, Wyld Provisions is uniquely positioned to serve drivers and the area's housing boom with fresh food, quick refreshments, and other essential conveniences.

"As thousands of new households continue to establish roots in, and adjacent to, Wyld Oaks, we're thrilled to be growing alongside our neighbors, being a welcoming gateway for the community, and becoming an integral part of daily life in Central Florida's most exciting development," said Summit Shah, president, Southeast Petro Distributors, Inc., Wyld Provisions owner and co-creator. "We also have two exciting end cap opportunities available and are looking for partners to join us!"

Onx Homes will deliver cutting-edge, climate-resilient homes.

Onx Homes, a pioneer in innovative, future-ready home design, will develop a new community of 54 single family homes at Wyld Oaks. Utilizing its patented X+ ConstructionTM technology, Onx can deliver a cutting-edge, resilient home in approximately 30 days . The Texas-based homebuilder is gaining national recognition for its unique building method with recent features in Forbes and The Wall Street Journal .

"As Wyld Oaks continues to take shape, it will be not only a place where people live, work, and play, but also a testament to what's possible when communities are thoughtfully designed with the future in mind ," said Beninati. "If you're looking for a place where you can truly have it all-an authentic community that blends nature and innovation-this is it. Wyld Oaks is where the future is growing."

About Wyld Oaks

Wyld Oaks, a dynamic mixed-use development, which broke ground in January 2024, has gained national attention for being a major development to watch in metro Orlando. Wyld Oaks is a forward-thinking, mixed-use destination whose master plan includes 200,000 square feet of commercial retail, a health village with ER and helipad, two hotels, a live entertainment venue, signature parks, including BARK, America's Top Dog Park , and 5,000 planned residential units.

