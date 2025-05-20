Rajasthan: Five Held With Heroin Worth Rs 12 Cr, Turkey-Made Zigana Pistol Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Tuesday busted an international drug and arms smuggling network in Sri Ganganagar.

In two separate operations conducted by Kotwali and Jawaharnagar police stations, five accused were arrested. Police recovered 2.183 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 12 crore in the international market, along with a Turkish Zigana pistol, six Austrian Glock pistols, 13 magazines, and 32 live cartridges -- all banned for civilian use in India.

According to DIG Gaurav Yadav, initial findings suggest the involvement of operatives possibly linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Investigations are also underway to uncover the source of these foreign weapons and narcotics, believed to have been smuggled in from Amritsar and Malout in Punjab.

"The accused were preparing to distribute large consignments of heroin and foreign-made weapons in Sri Ganganagar. This operation prevented what could have been a major crime,” DIG Yadav said.

Traditionally, heroin is smuggled into local areas in this region directly through the Pakistan border.

However, police believe that following Operation Sindoor and increased border vigilance, smugglers have now shifted their routes. This marks possibly the first major attempt to transport such a large consignment via road from Punjab to Sri Ganganagar, indicating an evolution in smuggling tactics. Police also seized a Swift car and a motorcycle used by the gang.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed several crucial leads, suggesting a wider international smuggling network. DIG Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrests took place during targeted raids in Jawaharnagar and Kotwali police station areas.

Kotwali Police recovered five foreign pistols (Glocks), 330 grams of heroin, 29 live cartridges and one Swift car. Accused arrested include Devendra Bhambhu (29), Subhash alias Omprakash (21) and Gurmeet Singh – all residents of Sri Ganganagar. Jawaharnagar Police recovered two Glock pistols, three live cartridges, 1.850 kg of heroin and a motorcycle. DIG Yadav emphasised that foreign-made automatic weapons recovered from the accused indicate their intention to carry out a major criminal act.

All suspects are currently being interrogated to uncover the full scope of the network, including any possible Pakistan links. Constable Ashwini of the District Special Team was instrumental in tracking the gang, whose vigilance helped intercept the smugglers before they could execute their plan.

Police have intensified patrols in sensitive areas and vowed strict action against anyone involved in cross-border trafficking of drugs or weapons. The case has also been referred to the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) for deeper investigation, said officials.