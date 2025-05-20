Essence Healthcare To Match Up To $100,000 In Contributions To United Way Of Greater St. Louis For Tornado Relief Efforts

Leading local health plan pledges support and will mobilize employees and partners to assist with recovery following recent devastating storms

ST. LOUIS, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Healthcare, a leading provider of Medicare Advantage plans, today announced it will match employee and community contributions to United Way of Greater St. Louis for tornado relief efforts, up to a total of $100,000. The commitment supports immediate and long-term recovery following the destructive storms that swept through the region earlier this month.

Funds will support United Way's coordinated response, including access to food, shelter, medical care and case management services for individuals and families affected by the tornadoes. United Way 2-1-1 continues to serve as a vital link to local resources and emergency support. To donate or seek help, visit .

"We are incredibly grateful for Essence Healthcare's generous matching challenge during this critical time," said Michelle D. Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. "Their leadership helps amplify the impact of every individual gift and ensures more families receive the help they need to recover. When disaster strikes, it's local partnerships like this that strengthen our region's resilience."

Essence Healthcare and its parent company, Lumeris, employ more than 450 people in the Greater St. Louis area and serves thousands of Medicare beneficiaries across the region. In addition to financial contributions, the company will encourage and organize employee volunteer efforts to support United Way-led relief activities throughout the region. Essence is also encouraging its medical community partners, broker network, and vendor partners to contribute to the recovery mission and stand alongside local families in need.

For its health plan members, Essence's customer support services are available to ensure they continue to receive uninterrupted access to care. Members needing assistance with prescriptions, appointments or customer service can contact Member Services at 1-866-597-9560 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. On weekends and holidays (April 1–Sept. 30), a messaging service is available and calls will be returned the next business day.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tornadoes," said Jordan Reigel, president of Essence Healthcare. "For more than 20 years, we've had the privilege of serving the Medicare community in Greater St. Louis. By matching financial contributions and supporting our employees to volunteer, we hope to help expand the reach of United Way's critical work and provide a tangible boost to families as they begin the long road to recovery."

About Essence Healthcare

Essence Healthcare provides over 58,000 people with Medicare comprehensive and affordable health insurance that focuses on wellness, care coordination and personal service. Essence's Medicare Advantage plans offer complete hospital, medical and prescription drug coverage and include additional benefits not covered under the Original Medicare program. Powered by the nation's leading population health services and technology of Lumeris, Essence is earning national recognition for its commitment to service and quality, including being consistently highly rated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Essence HMO plans (H2610 contract) received a 5-out-of-5-star Overall Plan Rating for 2022-2024 and a 4.5-star rating for 2025. Essence PPO plans (H6200 contract) achieved a 4-star Overall Plan Rating for 2025. Plans under Essence's H3189 and H4620 contracts don't have enough data to receive a Star rating.* Essence was also named a Best Medicare Advantage Plan for Missouri and Illinois for 2021-2025 by U.S. News & World Report. In 2025, Essence's Medicare Advantage plans will be available in Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. To learn more about Essence Healthcare, please visit EssenceHealthcare . Essence Healthcare includes HMO and PPO plans with Medicare contracts. Enrollment in Essence Healthcare depends on contract renewal.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star ratings may vary by contract or market.

Y0027_25-801_C

SOURCE Essence Healthcare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED