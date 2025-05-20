Uber To Enter India's B2B Logistics Market Via ONDC Partnership

MENAFN - KNN India)Ride-hailing giant Uber announced on Monday that it will soon enter India's B2B logistics space through an extended partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The collaboration will give ONDC-affiliated businesses access to Uber's expansive network of 1.4 million drivers across the country.

While no specific launch date has been disclosed, the move marks a significant shift in Uber's strategy in India.

Initially, the service will focus on food deliveries for ONDC businesses, but it is expected to expand to e-commerce, groceries, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare logistics.

A company representative stated that the new offering will operate as a white-label service, similar to Uber Direct in the U.S., and will be exclusive to ONDC-integrated businesses.

This announcement follows Uber's recent launch of Courier XL, a service for transporting goods up to 750 kg via three- and four-wheelers. Uber already provides package delivery on two-wheelers in select cities.

With this move, Uber will compete with established players like Shiprocket, Shadowfax, Porter, and Loadshare in the B2B logistics sector.

Additionally, Uber launched metro ticketing within its app for Delhi Metro users on Monday, also powered by ONDC.

Commuters can now plan routes, buy QR-based tickets, and access real-time transit information directly through the app. This feature will expand to three more cities in 2025.

The developments stem fr0m a 2024 MoU signed during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India, reaffirming Uber's commitment to advancing digital public infrastructure in the country.

“India's digital public goods like ONDC are reshaping technology at scale,” said Praveen Neppalli Naga, CTO of Uber. ONDC's Acting CEO Vibhor Jain added,“Uber's participation will unify logistics and enable seamless multimodal travel.”

(KNN Bureau)