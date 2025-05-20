Lawyers For 5,000-Plus Cancer Victims Slam Monsanto Bankruptcy Bid, Launch New Lawsuits

Nachawati Law Group files new cases against Bayer/Monsanto, vows aggressive litigation as agrichemical giant seeks to limit liability for Roundup cancer claims

DALLAS, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers representing more than 5,000 cancer victims have filed new lawsuits against agrichemical giant Monsanto and have criticized the corporation for recent attempts to limit its liability for its cancer-causing Roundup herbicide through bankruptcy protection.

Nachawati Law Group founder Majed Nachawati called Monsanto's bankruptcy plans a cynical maneuver to avoid responsibility for decades of failures to warn the public about Roundup's known dangers. The strategy is similar to three failed attempts by Johnson & Johnson to seek bankruptcy protection from lawsuits over its talcum powder products, which have been found to contain cancer-causing asbestos.

"We've seen this story before and we know how it ends," Mr. Nachawati said. "We're not waiting, and we will keep filing lawsuits and keep pushing for an aggressive trial schedule so that all victims and their families have a chance for justice."

Nachawati Law Group filed new lawsuits in state courts in Dallas County, Texas, and Platte County, Missouri, in recent days on behalf of individuals diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after exposure to Roundup. The firm is actively working on additional lawsuits.

"The only way you're going to get a company like Monsanto to accept responsibility for the great harms Roundup has caused and continues to cause is to put them at risk in as many venues as possible," said Nachawati Law Group partner Gibbs Henderson .

Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) in 2018, has long known about the cancer risks associated with glyphosate, the primary ingredient in Roundup. The conglomerate has paid about $10 billion to settle cancer claims, while tens of thousands of lawsuits remain.

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer announced that glyphosate is "probably carcinogenic" to humans, particularly non-Hodgkin lymphoma and cancers that disrupt blood cells.

The new lawsuits are Michael and Kelly Hall v. Monsanto Company et al., No. DC-25-06844, in the 116th Judicial District in Dallas County; and Donald Sikes Jr. and Rena Sikes v. Monsanto Company et al., No. 25AE-CC00176, in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of Platte County Missouri.

