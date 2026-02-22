403
Revived Regional Talks Offer Hope for Libya Political Breakthrough
(MENAFN) A resurgence of regional coordination among Libya’s neighboring countries, coupled with increased engagement from the US and the UN, may be creating conditions for a political breakthrough in the divided nation, according to reports citing an analyst.
Beshir Al-Jouini, a researcher specializing in international relations, said that the revival of the trilateral consultation mechanism between Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia signals more than routine diplomacy. It reflects a narrowing of regional disagreements that had long hindered efforts to stabilize Libya.
The mechanism, reactivated in 2025 after several years of inactivity, convened in Tunis in late January. During the meeting, foreign ministers reaffirmed that any solution for Libya must be internally driven and shielded from broader regional rivalries.
Al-Jouini highlighted that the most significant change has been the evolving understanding between Cairo and Algiers. “In previous years, we saw clearly drawn red lines,” he noted, recalling Egypt’s 2020 warnings over Sirte and Jufra, and Algeria’s firm position on Tripoli the following year. “Today, those red lines no longer define the space of movement. That alone reduces the risk of escalation.”
Libya continues to be divided between two rival administrations: the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, led by Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, and an eastern-based government appointed by the House of Representatives, headed by Osama Hammad in Benghazi.
For years, UN initiatives have aimed to bridge this divide and lay the groundwork for elections designed to reunify the country’s fractured institutions.
