Nicklaus Children's And Florida International University Seal The Deal With New Partnership

"This partnership represents a powerful opportunity to innovate, educate and lead in the academic healthcare space," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "Coming together as the leading pediatric hospital and the leading research university in South Florida, the possibilities of changing the healthcare landscape are endless and will reinforce our commitment to making sure no child has to leave Florida for care."

The two organizations plan to increase the number of physicians by expanding graduate medical education programs like residencies and fellowships and help attract highly specialized physicians who will lead groundbreaking research to treat and cure childhood illnesses.

"This partnership unites two cornerstone institutions, FIU as Miami's public research university and Nicklaus Children's as the region's top pediatric hospital, with a shared purpose: to improve the health and well-being of our community's children," said Jeanette M. Nuñez, interim president of FIU. "By combining our strengths in education, research, and clinical care, we are creating a pipeline of future physicians and groundbreaking discoveries that will transform pediatric care in South Florida and beyond."

The collaboration between FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and Nicklaus Children's will help address the anticipated nationwide pediatric physician shortage of nearly 13,000 doctors by 2037, by encouraging medical students to pursue careers in pediatrics, training the next generation of pediatricians, and recruiting world-class experts to live and practice in South Florida.

"We believe that when a public university medical school joins with a children's hospital, we can do more than educate doctors, we can create cures and train pediatricians who understand our neighbors and their special needs," said Dr. Juan C. Cendan, dean of the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. "Through our shared vision and expertise, we can offer hope to families who may have once been told there was none."

FIU medical students are already embedded in the pediatric care environment at Nicklaus Children's. As part of their third-year requirements, all medical students complete a pediatric clerkship at Nicklaus Children's Hospital. On average, about 120 students rotate through the hospital each year, reflecting the college's full class size.

The announcement was especially meaningful for Dr. Stephanie San Martin.

"FIU has been more than a university to me, it's been a place of growth, of belonging, of possibility," she said. "Matching at Nicklaus Children's Hospital six years ago was a dream come true, and after completing my residency, serving as chief resident, and now finishing a pediatric hospitalist fellowship, I am a proud alumna of FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and soon to be attending physician at Nicklaus Children's. It's a full-circle moment that fills me with gratitude and hope."

About Nicklaus Children's Health System, Where Your Child Matters MostTM:

Nicklaus Children's Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's #1 nonprofit specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. Serving close to 70% of children in the Miami market, the hospital and its network of outpatient and urgent care centers offer life-saving care to children in not only Miami-Dade but also Broward, Palm Beach and Martin County. Nicklaus Children's is home to centers of excellence including the Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Health and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Brain Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. Standing as a beacon of hope for 75 years, the 325-bed hospital is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The health system also includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the organization's 501c3 fundraising arm; a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; and an ambulatory surgery center. For more information, visit nicklaushealth.

About FIU's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine:

The Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine is South Florida's first public medical school. Through our pioneering Green Family Foundation Neighborhood Health Education Learning Program, students learn first-hand how social factors critically impact health and disease. Faculty research includes National Institutes of Health-sponsored programs in cancer glycobiology, cardiopulmonary diseases, HIV, neurodegenerative diseases, and transport and detoxification of metals. We are an academic and clinical affiliate of Baptist Health, South Florida's largest not-for-profit health system. The College is one of the Top 10 most diverse medical school in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report. To learn more, visit fiu.

About FIU:

Florida International University is a Top 50, preeminent public research university with 55,000 students from all 50 states and more than 140 countries, as well as an alumni network of more than 330,000. Located in the global city of Miami, the university offers more than 200 degree programs at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels, including medicine and law. FIU faculty are leaders in their fields and include National Academy members, Fulbright Scholars, and MacArthur Genius Fellows. A Carnegie R1 institution, FIU drives impactful research in environmental resilience, health, and technology and innovation. Home to the Wall of Wind and Institute of Environment, FIU stands at the forefront of discovery and innovation. With a focus on student success, economic mobility and community engagement, FIU is redefining what it means to be a public research university.

