Earthsafe Launches ECO+ Green Seal Certified, American-Made Cleaning Line With Free Pallet Shipping

ECO+ is specifically formulated for high traffic environments such as schools, healthcare settings, hospitality, and other public facilities. The Green Seal certified products combine high performance with low toxicity to align with eco-forward compliance standards. Eco+ commercial cleaners and hand hygiene solutions are not only sustainable and effective, but also accessible through EarthSafe's Pallet Hub to help distributors and institutions eliminate the friction from high-volume procurement.

BRAINTREE, Mass., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthSafe , a leader in safer, more sustainable facility solutions, is proud to announce the launch of ECO+ , a new line of Green Seal certified cleaning products designed to meet the highest standards in health, safety, and performance. Sourced and made in America, ECO+ is available for free delivery nationwide through the company's streamlined Pallet Hub bulk purchasing program.

"The ECO+ brand is EarthSafe's answer to the urgent call for greener cleaning solutions that do not sacrifice performance," said Steve Wilson, EarthSafe CEO. "The products are sustainable, effective, and readily accessible through our Pallet Hub platform to help distributors and facilities eliminate the friction from high-volume procurement."

ECO+ is specifically formulated for high-traffic and sensitive environments such as schools, healthcare settings, hospitality providers, and other public facilities. The Green Seal certified products combine high performance with low toxicity and biodegradability to align with eco-forward compliance standards.

In addition to enabling healthier indoor environments, ECO+ is built to optimize operational efficiency. With EarthSafe's Pallet Hub Program, products are ready-to-ship in seven days and delivered free throughout the continental United States with no delays or added costs, making bulk purchasing simple, fast, and affordable. Facilities and janitorial service or supply firms can access professional-grade cleaning products on-demand, with centralized pallet fulfillment that reduces lead times and streamlines inventory management.

"We're providing true American-made value-top-quality, eco-friendly cleaning solutions, manufactured here at home, delivered fast and free," said EarthSafe Chairman RJ Valentine. "In today's business environment, that means no tariffs, no delays, and no compromises."

The ECO+ portfolio includes a complete range of commercial cleaners and hand hygiene solutions, such as OmniClean All-Purpose Cleaner, BathRenew Organic Acid Restroom Cleaner, EcoGlass Crystal Clear Glass Cleaner, and MaxDegrease Heavy-Duty Degreaser, all formulated for performance and reduced environmental impact.

"ECO+ reflects EarthSafe's mission to protect both people and the planet," said Wilson. "From domestic production to distribution, we've built this line around safety, sustainability, and supply chain efficiency."

Moving forward, EarthSafe is committed to growing its Pallet Hub offering with an expanded selection of American-made cleaning solutions to meet diverse industry needs, thereby securing its position as the bulk procurement resource within the sanitation field.

About EarthSafe

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives® was founded by pioneering serial entrepreneur RJ Valentine in 2014. EarthSafe is a mission-driven company dedicated to delivering safer, smarter solutions for infection prevention, cleaning, and facility care. With innovations ranging from advanced disinfection systems to sustainable cleaning products and organic spill absorbents, EarthSafe empowers businesses and organizations across all market sectors to create healthier environments more responsibly. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

SOURCE EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives

