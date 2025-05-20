VERO Announces Growth Equity Round Co-Led By Fifth Wall And Sunriver Capital Partners

-With meaningful participation from Rebuild Capital, the investment and newly appointed leadership positions VERO to accelerate product innovation, scale operations, and deepen market traction-

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO -the modern screening and leasing platform for owners and renters-today announced a significant growth equity round co-led by Fifth Wall and Sunriver Capital Partners , with meaningful participation from Rebuild Capital . This strategic partnership brings together leading firms to distinctly bolster VERO's position in the market. The capital will enable the company to accelerate product development, enhance go-to-market initiatives, and solidify its role as the foundational layer within the modern property tech stack - optimizing the owner and renter experience. This round follows VERO's $9M Series B, led by Fifth Wall, which closed in April 2023.

"VERO sits at one of the most critical junctures in the renter journey - right at the point where real, verifiable information enters the system. That moment isn't just about screening; it sets the stage for everything that follows, from insurance and deposit alternatives to the move-in experience," shared Magnus Vik , Co-President & Chief Operating Officer, Fifth Wall. "VERO isn't a point solution, it's the gateway to an entire ecosystem. We're thrilled to double down on our investment in VERO and look forward to supporting them as they continue redefining how the industry serves owners and renters."

As VERO enters its next chapter, Travis Gibson has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. An early engineer at Marqeta-the global leader in modern card issuing-Gibson played a pivotal role in scaling the company's Digital Banking product suite through hypergrowth and IPO. He later founded Proper, a Y Combinator-backed FinTech startup, which was acquired by Intuit in March 2024. More recently, Gibson has been focused on helping public companies modernize their legacy tech stacks and elevate overall product performance.

Gibson joins a seasoned leadership team that includes Jamey Rosamond , Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Sunriver, who now serves as Chief Executive Officer of VERO. Rosamond brings more than two decades of experience operating and investing in high-growth companies across the real estate tech, insuretech, and construction tech sectors. Prior to founding Sunriver, Rosamond served as Chief Operating Officer of RentPayment, leading the company through its acquisition by MRI Software, and before that as Chief Operating Officer of RadPad, which was acquired by Priority Technology Holdings. Rounding out the team is Jeff Cate , VERO's Chief Financial Officer, who brings deep expertise in finance and operations, having held senior roles at Appspace, Hayman Capital Management, and Atlas Capital.

"With a proven track record of building and scaling category-defining financial products, leading high-performance engineering teams, and driving innovation across both startups and enterprise environments, Travis brings the vision and technical depth to accelerate VERO's next wave of product growth," stated Copley Broer , Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Sunriver. "This significant capital infusion-combined with a best-in-class leadership team and a robust pipeline-positions VERO to capitalize on its momentum and solidify its status as the category leader of choice for owner-operators."

Lou Baugier -VERO's founding Chief Executive Officer-will continue to support the company as a Senior Advisor, helping to guide its mission and long-term vision. Under Baugier's leadership, VERO evolved from an early-stage startup into a trusted partner to several of the top 10 property management companies in the U.S. His transition marks a natural evolution as the company enters its next phase of growth. Supporting this next chapter, VERO has strengthened its Board of Directors with the addition of Vik, Broer, and Jeremy Kaner , Founder and Managing Partner of Rebuild Capital.

VERO's platform has become increasingly valuable to many of Fifth Wall's Limited Partners operating across the single-family and multifamily sectors. Kristy Simonette , Senior Vice President of Strategic Services and Chief Information Officer at Camden Property Trust, said, "As the industry moves past favorable cap rate dynamics, success now relies on execution and partnering with platforms that deliver measurable results. We constantly evaluate every partner based on ROI, and VERO stands out. It streamlines our leasing process, catches fraud early, and ensures we place the right residents in our apartment homes. It's essential in today's operating environment."

VERO is a purpose-built platform designed to streamline residential leasing by mitigating risk, accelerating leasing velocity, and consolidating fragmented vendor relationships. In a market where owners and operators often rely on incomplete risk proxies, and applicants face outdated, invasive processes, VERO offers the modern, centralized solution that works for both sides of the lease.

As the first and only platform to fully automate the verification of prior residency and applicant qualifications, VERO eliminates manual workflows while improving accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency. By unifying every step of the leasing process-from screening to signing-into one fraud-proof system, VERO helps increase net asset value, reduce risk, and deliver a faster, more transparent experience for both property teams and renters. Today, VERO is live across a rapidly growing footprint of properties, has flagged tens of thousands of fraudulent applications, and has screened hundreds of thousands of applications - a testament to the accelerating demand for modern leasing infrastructure.

About VERO

VERO is the modern screening and leasing platform purpose-built for owners and renters. Acting as the foundational layer of the residential leasing stack, VERO helps operators reduce risk, increase velocity, and streamline workflows by consolidating fragmented tools into one centralized system. As the only platform to fully automate applicant and residency verification, VERO eliminates manual processes while improving compliance, accuracy, and fraud detection. By unifying the leasing journey-from screening to signing-VERO delivers a faster, safer, and more transparent experience for property teams and renters alike. Learn more at sayvero .

About Fifth Wall

Founded in 2016, Fifth Wall, is the largest asset manager investing at the intersection of real estate and technology. With approximately $3B in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of more than 110 strategic limited partners from 20-plus countries, including BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Hilton, Hines, Host Hotels and Resorts, Kimco Realty Corporation, Lennar, Marriott International, MetLife Investment Management, MGM Resorts, Related Companies, Starwood Capital, and Toll Brothers, amongst others. This consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global built world ecosystem, resulting in transformational investments and collaboration with portfolio companies to improve efficiency and maximize returns. Founded in Los Angeles and headquartered in New York City, Fifth Wall's other offices include San Francisco, London and Singapore. For more about Fifth Wall, its Limited Partners and portfolio, please visit fifthwall .

About Sunriver Capital Partners

Sunriver Capital Partners bridges the gap between traditional venture capital and private equity. We provide growth capital to mid-stage technology companies with proven business models that may not fit conventional funding frameworks. Sunriver is deeply focused on the technologies that are changing traditional industries such as real estate, construction, and insurance, and our experienced internal operations team ensures that we bring more than just capital to our portfolio companies. Sunriver is based in Dallas. For more information, please visit sunriver cap .com .

About Rebuild Capital

Rebuild Capital is a special situations investment firm focused on Built World technology companies and takes a hybrid VC/PE approach to strategic investing across the real estate and construction technology landscapes. Rebuild Capital partners with our strategic LPs and deep bench of operating partners to provide portfolio companies with an ecosystem where they gain access to the guidance, relationships, customers and capital needed to succeed. Rebuild invests across the entire company lifecycle, from early-stage incubation to late-stage turnarounds, providing tailored capital solutions that match each portfolio company's unique growth trajectory and operational needs. For more information, please visit rebuildcapital .

SOURCE VERO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED