MENAFN - PR Newswire) This new era of the Vilebrequin for St. Regis partnership embodies what it means to truly Live Exquisite: this lifestyle collection is designed for meaningful moments, from sandcastle building to seaside adventures. With thoughtful touches like playful prints of resort vacation scenes, adventure-ready accessories, and timeless pieces in classic cabana stripes, it's a celebration of family travel at its most joyful.

Following the beloved 2023 limited edition collaboration, this 2025 global iteration introduces a new pack of coastal essentials celebrating St. Regis Resorts the world-over, including boys' and girls' swimsuits, men's swim trunks, women's pareos, and a curated selection of beach games and accessories. Each piece is crafted in exclusive, custom-designed patterns and brought to life through one-of-a-kind illustrations and a new co-branded logo. The designs draw inspiration from the spirit of travel and timeless resort memories, featuring "Family Traditions," a nostalgic print celebrating cherished moments from St. Regis Resorts around the world. "Family Stripes" is rendered in King Cole Red, a bespoke hue inspired by the iconic King Cole Bar at The St. Regis New York, birthplace of the legendary Bloody Mary, once known as the "Red Snapper."

Anchoring the family-forward spirit of the collection are future family mementos, including a wooden beach paddle set crafted from marine-printed plywood and featuring the Family Traditions motif; a beach bucket set adorned with the new Vilebrequin for St. Regis co-branded logo , thoughtfully designed as a family keepsake ; and a plush cotton towel that serves as an essential complement to the collection's swimwear.

The essence of luxury travel lies in unforgettable experiences, and St. Regis Resorts are renowned as the setting for crafting moments that transcend the expected. To celebrate the launch, select St. Regis Resorts will unveil immersive activations that bring the Vilebrequin for St. Regis lifestyle to life. A highlight includes the signature Family Meal: a thoughtfully curated, three-course dining experience served poolside or beachside, complete with the playful beach bucket as a keepsake. In addition, specific properties will showcase design takeovers, featuring Vilebrequin's signature motifs woven into beach cabanas, curated beachside lounges, and resort spaces. Guests can also enjoy thoughtfully designed experiences such as paddle court games, art classes, and bespoke beachside dining, along with reimagined St. Regis Rituals tailored for family leisure. As the day winds down, families can return to spacious, comfortable suites where every detail reflects the warmth of St. Regis hospitality, a feeling that resonates throughout every corner of the resort, inviting families to connect and celebrate together.

"At St. Regis, we've always been inspired by our brand's founding family, the Astors, and their spirit of connection in the most special moments that they celebrated together" said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "These values remain at the heart of the St. Regis Resort experience today. As we expand into the world's most coveted leisure destinations, we're creating new opportunities for guests to celebrate time together across generations, fostering authentic and meaningful family connections. Partnering with Vilebrequin, a brand known for its refined yet nostalgic approach to resort wear, beautifully complements our Family Traditions programming and our commitment to curating enduring memories."

"At Vilebrequin, we believe true luxury lives in the memories we create-and the ones we pass on," says Roland Herlory, CEO of Vilebrequin. "Our partnership with St. Regis-a brand celebrated for its legacy of tradition and exceptional style-brings that spirit to life through sun-filled, immersive experiences. From our vibrant Saint-Tropez accessories to the House's signature textiles woven into resort life, we're creating meaningful moments families will treasure."

From the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean, South China Sea, and beyond, the collaboration comes to life with an on-site retail experience at select St. Regis Resorts aligning with each destination's peak season. Along the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Bali and The St. Regis Langkawi offer tropical serenity, while The St. Regis Mallorca brings coastal charm to the Mediterranean. In the Caribbean, The St. Regis Cap Cana delivers island luxury, and The St. Regis Punta Mita offers laid-back elegance on Mexico's Pacific coast. The St. Regis Bermuda and The St. Regis Bal Harbour invite relaxation along the Atlantic, while The St. Regis Hong Kong and The St. Regis Sanya embrace the spirit of the South China Sea. In the Middle East, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche and The St. Regis Muscat showcase modern glamour by the Gulf.

The Vilebrequin for St. Regis capsule collection will also be available at select Vilebrequin flagship stores worldwide. Premier destinations include New York, Miami, Mexico City, Cannes, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Riyadh, and Dubai and will also be available for purchase online, exclusively at Vilebrequin . For guests seeking the ultimate family retreat, St. Regis' collection of suites and multi-bedroom villas across resort destinations offer spacious accommodations, bespoke butler service, and tailored Family Traditions programming for all ages, which can be booked at href="" rel="nofollow" Marriot .

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis or follow Instagram and Facebook . St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy .

ABOUT VILEBREQUIN

After celebrating 50 years of vacation, the French swimwear icon feels energized to do more. The secrets to the House's longevity? Joy, freedom, and the seductive charm of Saint-Tropez back in 1971. That, and an obsession with durable, high-quality tailoring you can vacation in for a lifetime. With a global presence in more than 62 countries, the House isn't done perfecting the art of living in the sun all year long with a range going from ready-to-wear and accessories to beach games. Driven by innovation, Vilebrequin is focused on developing and implementing sustainable solutions, fabrics, and processes that make an impact on vacation, not on the oceans. This commitment is made even stronger by the launch of the new Foundation Vilebrequin for a better marine heritage.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.