Methanol Exports Decline In Volume, Rise In Value While Polyethylene Shipments Drop From Azerbaijan
In the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 121.6 thousand tons of methanol valued at $36.3 million, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC).Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment