Rock Pest Control Announces Summer Bed Bug Giveaway With Free Treatments Worth Up To $3,500

Bedbug Detection Dog - Raven

Three Homeowners Will Win a Free Bed Bug Extermination This Summer-No Purchase Necessary

- Matt MullerKANSAS CITY,, MO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rock Pest Control is excited to announce its Summer Bed Bug Giveaway, a special promotion giving homeowners in the Kansas City metro area the chance to win a free bed bug extermination valued between $1,500 and $3,500. The giveaway will run across three months-May, June, and July 2025-with one winner selected each month.Each month, one lucky residential customer will receive a comprehensive bed bug treatment at no cost. To enter, homeowners must schedule a free bed bug inspection with Rock Pest Control. If bed bugs are confirmed by our highly trained team-alongside our elite bed bug detection dog, Raven, they'll automatically be entered into that month's drawing.“We've been focused on eliminating bed bugs since 2019, and we know how stressful and costly these infestations can be,” said Matt Muller, owner of Rock Pest Control.“This giveaway is our way of giving back to the community that's supported our family-owned, locally operated business. We want to help as many people as possible enjoy a pest-free summer.”How the Giveaway Works:.Schedule a free bed bug inspection through Rock Pest Control..If bed bugs are present, you're automatically entered into that month's drawing..No purchase is necessary. If a service is purchased, you remain eligible and could receive a full refund up to $3,500..One winner per month will be randomly selected..Odds of winning are approximately 1 in 100..A new entry is required each month-entries do not carry over.Giveaway Rules and Requirements:.Eligibility: Open to residential customers only, located within 75 miles of Kansas City. Commercial customers are not eligible..Prize Limit: Maximum value of $3,500. Any cost above this is the winner's responsibility..Monthly Drawings: One winner will be selected each at the end of May, June, and July..Promotional Consent: Winners agree to be photographed and/or videoed for use in Rock Pest Control's internal and external media use.This exciting campaign highlights Rock Pest Control's continued dedication to helping homeowners protect their homes and families from pests-especially bed bugs, which require specialized experience and thorough treatment plans.About Rock Pest ControlFounded in 2019, Rock Pest Control is a family-owned, locally operated pest control company serving the greater Kansas City area. With a strong focus on bed bug extermination, the company has built a reputation for providing honest, effective, and affordable pest control solutions backed by real results and excellent customer service. Now equipped with Raven, our certified bed bug detection dog, we're bringing a new level of accuracy and care to every inspection. For pest control Kansas City , Rock Pest Control is the go-to choice for reliable and effective services.Don't Miss Out!Ready to reclaim your summer from bed bugs? Schedule your free inspection today and enter for your chance to win at:🔗 bedbug-giveaway

Matt Muller

Rock Pest Control LLC

+1 913-735-5451

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Summer Bedbug Treatment Giveaway

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.