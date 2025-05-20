Go Rentals Launches Seasonal Location At East Hampton Town Airport (JPX) Ahead Of Summer Travel Surge
Go Rentals at JPX will offer a curated fleet of vehicles from economy, mid-size to luxury sedans and SUVs, as well as unrivaled personalized service tailored to the expectations of our elite travelers and pilots arriving in the Hamptons via private aircraft.
“We're thrilled to bring the Go Rentals experience to East Hampton,” said Trissy Pickett, Vice President of Aviation Development at Go Rentals.“Our clients have been asking for seamless, stress-free car rental services in the Hamptons, and we listened. We understand that elite travelers expect excellence from the moment they land - and that's exactly what we're here to deliver. Whether arriving at the airport or relaxing at a private residence or hotel, guests can expect their preferred vehicle to be delivered directly to them, ensuring an experience that's both effortless and exceptional.”
Steven Tuma, President of Sound Aircraft Services, added,“Our guests expect nothing but the best, and Go Rentals shares that same commitment to service and detail. We're excited to welcome Go Rentals to East Hampton Airport and to offer travelers an elevated ground transportation experience that matches the level of care they receive in the air.”
This new location continues Go Rentals' strategic expansion into top-tier vacation destinations, enhancing its reputation as the premium choice for high-end, hospitality-driven car rental experiences.
About Go Rentals
Go Rentals is an elite car rental company focused on personalized experiences, serving customers across the U.S. with unparalleled luxury and convenience. Offering the best equipped selection of vehicles coupled with high-touch white glove service, Go Rentals is redefining excellence in the Car Rental industry.
For more information, visit
About Sound Aircraft Services
Sound Aircraft Services is the premier fixed-base operator (FBO) at East Hampton Airport (KJPX), providing comprehensive aviation services with a personal touch. Strategically located in Wainscott, New York, Sound Aircraft Services caters to a diverse clientele, from corporate jets to recreational aircraft, offering a full suite of ground handling, fueling, and concierge services.
For more information, visit
Media Contact:
Jake Feffer
PR Specialist
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment