Dubai Becomes Home To The World's Largest Visa Application Centre, Revolutionising Visa Services For A New Era
Future-ready, culturally rooted, and powered by AI - Dubai's new centre will serve 37 governments
-
Conceptualised as a next-generation global model for visa centres, setting new benchmarks in service, security, and customer experience
Built to support the UAE's growing outbound travel demand, with the capacity to handle 10,000 applications a day
37 client governments. Over 200 submission counters. One powerful, unified destination for smart visa services.
-
Tech-enabled self-service kiosks, secure lockers, photo booths, and photocopy stations for last-minute needs
Touchscreen info kiosks, QR code-based check-ins with automated feedback at each visa desk
More than 400 on-site staff equipped with tablets to assist applicants, supported by trained volunteers for form and kiosk help
Intuitive, airport-style navigation with clear signage, spacious waiting areas, and a buggy service for easy movement
Dedicated prayer rooms, kids' play areas, and various convenience zones ensuring a truly customer-centric experience
ESG-compliant design with energy-efficient systems and fast-track lanes for seniors, families, and persons with disabilities
