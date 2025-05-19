New Insights Reveal Breathing Techniques Could Help Counter Widespread Stress Epidemic

Breathe Well

The key to reducing and managing stress could be right under your nose-5 breathing techniques to calm nerves, ease anxiety, and restore balance.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A former world-ranked athlete is spotlighting a potential solution to rising global stress levels, one that costs nothing and is accessible to all: proper breathing .

As stress-related health issues escalate worldwide, researchers and coaches are turning attention to how breathing influences the body's nervous system. Studies show that dysfunctional breathing habits, such as mouth breathing or rapid, shallow breaths, can keep the body in a heightened state of stress by over activating the sympathetic nervous system.

Alexia Clonda, a certified Buteyko breathing and mindset coach and former world No. 5 squash player, is calling for greater public awareness around breathing as a tool for managing stress.“Most people don't realize that the way they breathe can either amplify or relieve their stress response,” Clonda said.

Scientific findings support this approach. A study involving 400 participants demonstrated that ten minutes of coherent breathing daily over four weeks reduced cortisol levels by up to 20%. The vagus nerve, which regulates critical functions including heart rate, digestion, and emotional balance, responds directly to the way one breathes.

“Breathing through the nose and engaging the diaphragm has a calming effect on the nervous system,” Clonda explained.“It increases oxygen efficiency, slows the heart rate, and can activate the parasympathetic system-shifting the body into a state of calm.”

According to Clonda, techniques such as Box Breathing, 4-7-8 Breathing, and Physiological Sighs have been used successfully in both athletic and clinical settings. She now advocates for their use in workplaces, schools, and mental health interventions as part of a broader public health conversation.

The renewed interest in breathwork is emerging alongside a wider recognition of the vagus nerve's role in chronic stress, anxiety, and burnout. When properly stimulated through techniques like diaphragmatic breathing and nasal inhalation, the vagus nerve may help restore physiological balance and reduce the duration of the“fight-or-flight” response.

Clonda says these five simple breathing techniques help to support nervous system recovery:

.5-5 Paced Breathing – Inhale for 5 seconds, exhale for 5 seconds

.Box Breathing (4-4-4-4) – Inhale, hold, exhale, hold for 4 seconds each

.4-7-8 Breathing – Used to aid sleep and anxiety reduction

.Physiological Sigh – Two short nasal inhales followed by a slow exhale

.Humming Exhale – Nasal exhale with audible humming to enhance calm

The public health relevance of these practices has prompted growing media, academic, and professional interest. Clonda is currently available for expert commentary, interviews, and demonstrations of evidence-based breathing techniques.

