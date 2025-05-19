Seattle Kraken Helps Harts Plumbers, Electricians And HVAC Technicians Raise Nearly $13K For Seattle Children's Hospital

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are honored that we can provide this donation to ensure that families whose children need the hospital's services can focus on caring for their loved ones instead of worrying about the costs of care," said Dan Hartsough, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians. "At Harts, it's our priority to give back to the community. By spotlighting a popular sports team in our donation efforts, we are also able to increase awareness about the Uncompensated Care Fund and its goal to care for this area's children regardless of their families' ability to pay."

As part of the collaboration, Harts donates $50 for every goal scored by the Kraken. During the 2024-25 season, the Kraken scored 253 goals, resulting in a total donation of $12,650.

In 2024, Seattle Children's Hospital provided $310.6 million in uncompensated care . The Uncompensated Care Fund allows the hospital to recover some of those costs through private donations.

In addition to its fundraising efforts with the Kraken, Harts has also developed an independent $50/$50 offer to encourage its customers to join them in supporting Seattle Children's Hospital. When a customer donates a minimum of $50 to the fund during a service call, they receive a $50 discount on that day's services.

"This encourages our customers to donate all year long," Hartsough said. "We enjoy working with the community to help families get the care or services they need. Opportunities like this help us create a bond with the community we serve."

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians provides residential plumbing services, top-notch electrical services, and outstanding heating and cooling services throughout the greater Seattle, Tacoma and now Tukwila areas. Earlier this year, the company was named to the Inc. 5000, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the fifth time.

To learn more about Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC and the services it offers, call them at (253) 470-8766. This month, the company has published an electrical safety and inspection guide for homeowners on their blog at .

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Home of the Forever Warranty, Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing, HVAC and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit .

