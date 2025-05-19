Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trading In GN Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons


2025-05-19 04:45:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name Jørgen Bundgaard Hansen
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Member of the Board of Directors
Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
Name GN Store Nord A/S
LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares

DK0010272632
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
DKK 93.66
DKK 93.66 		Volume(s)
2,748
846
609
779
687
635
600
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
6,904 shares
DKK 93.66 per share
Date of the transaction 2025-05-15
Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen
4.2 Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares

DK0010272632
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
DKK 98.34 		Volume(s)
96
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
96 shares
DKK 98.34 per share
Date of the transaction 2025-05-16
Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Visit our homepage - and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and X.


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.

