Trading In GN Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Jørgen Bundgaard Hansen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|Name
|GN Store Nord A/S
|LEI
|5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0010272632
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
DKK 93.66
DKK 93.66
| Volume(s)
2,748
846
609
779
687
635
600
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
6,904 shares
DKK 93.66 per share
|Date of the transaction
|2025-05-15
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|4.2
|Details of the transaction(s)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0010272632
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
DKK 98.34
| Volume(s)
96
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
96 shares
DKK 98.34 per share
|Date of the transaction
|2025-05-16
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20
About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.
Visit our homepage - and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and X.
Legal Disclaimer:
