Purandar Airport Row: Sharad Pawar To Organise Villagers Meet With Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, May 19 (IANS) Amid protests against the proposed new greenfield international airport at Purandar in Maharshtra's Pune district, former Union Minister and NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar on Monday said he will soon seek a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of the MP Supriya Sule and the villagers to discuss the problems raised by the locals and also explore options on how to protect the irrigated agriculture area.

He said the villagers met him on Sunday while expressing concerns over displacement and loss of irrigated land, among others.

“The Centre has decided to develop an airport and selected Purandar for the same. The villages that have been selected for the development of the proposed airport are irrigated areas with cultivation of horticulture and sugarcane. When I was the chief minister of Maharashtra, an irrigation scheme was implemented that helped increase the irrigated area there. The locals, who met me on Sunday, cited that due to their efforts in the irrigated area, they are able to take up horticulture and sugarcane, and it should not be disturbed. These villagers want their villages to be excluded from the airport development. Ultimately, the Centre will take a final vision on the airport development, said Pawar. He added that at present, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has been asked to look into the availability of land for the airport development.

“If any decision on airport development has to be made, the discussion should take place among the Centre, the state government and the locals. My efforts will be to organise a meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of MP Supriya Sule and the villagers to find a way out. A review will be taken during the meeting on how agriculture in the irrigated land can be saved. Thereafter, only I will tell you the real picture,” said Pawar.

Pawar's meeting with the villagers and his move to organise a meeting with the chief minister came after violence broke out on May 3 during drone surveys across seven villages identified for the international airport. Over 25 policemen and several villagers were injured in the clashes.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on May 5 appealed to the protesting farmers in Pune district to reconsider their opposition to the proposed international airport project at Purandar, assuring them of a“best possible deal”. He said that the airport and cargo hub in Pune district would transform the region and bring global connectivity to western Maharashtra.

According to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), the existing International Airport at Pune ( Lohegaon ) has already been oversaturated. The new greenfield airport, therefore, has been proposed at Purandar near Pune.

The airport will be developed through a public-private partnership with two parallel runways of 4000 x 60 metres, an Apron to park over 100 Aircraft, a Cargo terminal with modern facilities and an MRO and Flying Training Organisation. The Special Purpose Vehicle - Pune (Purandar) International Airport Limited (PIAL) of City and Industrial Development Corporation, MADC (Nodal Agency), MIDC and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has been formed. The preparation of a development plan for an area of 2832 hectares for the proposed airport land is at an advanced stage.