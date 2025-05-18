403
Power Franchise Consulting Opens The Door To High Growth Senior Care Franchise Opportunities For Aspiring Entrepreneurs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Baltimore, MD, May 12, 2025 – Power Franchise Consulting, a leader in franchise matchmaking and advisory services, today announced a renewed focus on connecting qualified investors with top performing senior care franchise brands. The initiative comes as the global in home senior care franchise market is projected to reach $441.5 billion in 2025 and expand at a 7.7 percent CAGR through 2035, fueled by record longevity and an aging Baby Boomer population of more than 73 million Americans.
“Senior care is one of the most resilient, values driven industries in franchising,” said Mike Mullen, Founder of Power Franchise Consulting.“Our mission is to guide entrepreneurs toward proven brands that deliver both community impact and strong returns. With demand for home health and companion services at an all time high, the window of opportunity has never been wider.”
Power Franchise Consulting's process begins with a complimentary one on one consultation to clarify financial goals, operational preferences, and desired territories. The firm then curates a short list of vetted senior care, in home health, and assisted living concepts-each backed by established systems, robust training, and scalable business models.
According to recent reports, the U.S. franchise segment of home healthcare alone generates $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 11,000 businesses, underlining the sector's stability even during economic downturns.
“Investors are drawn to senior care because it pairs recurring revenue with the satisfaction of serving vulnerable populations,” Mullen added.“We demystify the process-franchise fees, regulatory requirements, caregiver staffing-so owners can launch quickly and start making a difference.”
Key Benefits of Partnering with Power Franchise Consulting
Data Driven Guidance: Market analytics and territory mapping to maximize growth potential.
Brand Alignment: Access to a nationwide network of high performing franchisors, from non medical home care to skilled nursing services.
Personalized Support: End to end coaching-from discovery calls and FDD reviews to financing strategies and grand opening marketing.
About Power Franchise Consulting
Power Franchise Consulting LLC helps entrepreneurs identify and secure the ideal franchise, license, or business opportunity. Led by industry veteran Mike Mullen, the Baltimore based firm offers personalized guidance, rigorous brand due diligence, and ongoing mentorship to ensure long term franchise success. Learn more at powerfranchiseconsulting.
Media Contact: Mike Mullen, Founder & Lead Consultant
Power Franchise Consulting
Phone: 410 200 0392
Email: ...
