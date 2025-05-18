Jordanian Industries Eye Syrian Market With Strong Presence At Damascus Construction Expo - Jaghbir

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan is stepping up its industrial engagement with Syria, with 25 Jordanian companies set to participate in the International Construction Exhibition in Damascus, scheduled for May 27–31.

According to Fathi Jaghbir, president of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, the participating firms operate in key sectors vital to Syria's reconstruction, including infrastructure, building materials, energy, and engineering. Jordan's comparative advantages in these industries position its industrial sector as a potential driver in regional rebuilding efforts, he said.

Jaghbir stressed that reviving economic relations with Syria is in the mutual interest of both nations, building on deep-rooted historical and cultural ties. He added that lifting sanctions on the movement of goods and financial transactions would significantly enhance trade and improve the investment climate along the shared border.

He pointed out that Jordanian exports to Syria exceeded JD13 million in the first two months of 2025, a 40 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, expressing optimism that trade levels could return to their 2011 peak of over JD181 million.

Jordan's geographic location gives it a strategic edge as a regional logistics hub for distributing goods to Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey, boosting the Kingdom's role as a trade gateway and supporting the revival of cross-border commerce through Syrian territory, Jaghbir added.

As part of the exhibition, a Jordanian industrial delegation would hold meetings with Syrian ministries and trade authorities to explore opportunities for joint ventures, integrated manufacturing, and broader industrial cooperation.

“This is the first official commercial and service sector visit under the JCC, and it represents the largest private-sector delegation to Syria in over a decade,” said Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq.

According to Hajj Tawfiq, discussions will focus on establishing a joint Jordanian-Syrian Business Council and organising a bilateral business forum in Amman aimed at fostering deeper economic integration.

US President Donald Trump, speaking from Riyadh on Tuesday, announced the lifting of long-standing Assad-era sanctions on Syria.

Calling the sanctions“brutal and crippling,” Trump said it was now Syria's“time to shine,” and that easing restrictions would“give them a chance at greatness.”