Jordanian Industries Eye Syrian Market With Strong Presence At Damascus Construction Expo - Jaghbir
According to Fathi Jaghbir, president of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, the participating firms operate in key sectors vital to Syria's reconstruction, including infrastructure, building materials, energy, and engineering. Jordan's comparative advantages in these industries position its industrial sector as a potential driver in regional rebuilding efforts, he said.
Jaghbir stressed that reviving economic relations with Syria is in the mutual interest of both nations, building on deep-rooted historical and cultural ties. He added that lifting sanctions on the movement of goods and financial transactions would significantly enhance trade and improve the investment climate along the shared border.
He pointed out that Jordanian exports to Syria exceeded JD13 million in the first two months of 2025, a 40 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, expressing optimism that trade levels could return to their 2011 peak of over JD181 million.
Jordan's geographic location gives it a strategic edge as a regional logistics hub for distributing goods to Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey, boosting the Kingdom's role as a trade gateway and supporting the revival of cross-border commerce through Syrian territory, Jaghbir added.
As part of the exhibition, a Jordanian industrial delegation would hold meetings with Syrian ministries and trade authorities to explore opportunities for joint ventures, integrated manufacturing, and broader industrial cooperation.
“This is the first official commercial and service sector visit under the JCC, and it represents the largest private-sector delegation to Syria in over a decade,” said Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq.
According to Hajj Tawfiq, discussions will focus on establishing a joint Jordanian-Syrian Business Council and organising a bilateral business forum in Amman aimed at fostering deeper economic integration.
US President Donald Trump, speaking from Riyadh on Tuesday, announced the lifting of long-standing Assad-era sanctions on Syria.
Calling the sanctions“brutal and crippling,” Trump said it was now Syria's“time to shine,” and that easing restrictions would“give them a chance at greatness.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment