Zelensky says Trump ‘sees things differently’ following Vatican meeting
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that U.S. President Donald Trump appeared more receptive to Ukraine’s position following a brief, private meeting at the Vatican. The two leaders spoke for about 15 minutes without aides or translators on April 26, during Pope Francis’ funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica. According to Zelensky, the discussion was significantly more productive and cordial than their earlier, tense exchange at the White House in February.
Describing the Vatican encounter as their best interaction yet, Zelensky emphasized the benefits of a direct, one-on-one format. “It was probably the shortest, but also the most meaningful conversation we’ve had,” he told reporters. “I think President Trump now sees things a little differently. The discussion was respectful and constructive.”
Trump also spoke positively about the meeting, calling it “a beautiful scene” and noting that Zelensky seemed calmer and more focused. “I think he wants to make a deal,” Trump said last Sunday.
In contrast, the February meeting in Washington ended on a sour note, with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance accusing Zelensky of being ungrateful for U.S. support. While Zelensky later expressed regret over the incident, he declined to issue an official apology.
Since then, Trump has softened his rhetoric toward Kiev and has been working on diplomatic efforts to help broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. However, tensions remain. Zelensky has criticized Trump’s top envoy, Steve Witkoff, accusing him of echoing “Russian narratives.”
Ukraine recently rejected a Russian offer for a 72-hour ceasefire beginning May 8, instead calling for an unconditional 30-day truce. Russia, in response, insisted that any meaningful ceasefire would require Ukraine to stop its military mobilization, halt foreign arms deliveries, and withdraw troops from disputed territories.
