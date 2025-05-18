BPS Takes Stand Against Bullying With Student-Led Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Counselling Department of Birla Public School (BPS) launched a vibrant, student-led Anti-Bullying Awareness Campaign from April 27 to April 29, 2025, engaging students from Kindergarten to Grade V.

The initiative was designed to promote a safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environment, encouraging young learners to stand united against bullying.

Throughout the week, students took part in a variety of creative and meaningful activities aimed at educating, inspiring, and empowering the school community. A featured highlight was a compelling storytelling session titled,“Sometimes Jokes Are Not Funny,” delivered by Counsellor Nida Palliyalil.

Counsellors Binitha Mable and Valerina Rodricks spearheaded the campaign, which included thought-provoking, theme-based classroom engagements and hands-on activities tailored to each grade level.

Adding a unique and engaging touch, student ambassadors used the school's public address system to broadcast daily reflections and key messages, sparking conversation and awareness across the campus.

Themes explored during the campaign included“Pink Shirt – Standing Against Bullying,”“Stop, Think, Act: It's Hard to Fix a Wrinkled Heart,” and“How Can I Make a Difference?” The campaign culminated in a heartfelt school-wide pledge ceremony, where students, teachers, and staff stood together in solidarity to affirm their commitment to fostering a bullying-free environment.

“This initiative was more than just awareness - it was a movement led by our students to create a culture of kindness and accountability,” said the school administration.“It empowered our learners to take ownership of their environment and reminded everyone of the importance of empathy and inclusion.”

Birla Public School continues to prioritise students' well-being and is dedicated to fostering a culture where every child feels valued, heard, and safe.