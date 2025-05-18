403
High-Stakes Runoff Kicks Off: Romania Decides its Path
(MENAFN) Romanian citizens are heading to the polls for a crucial presidential runoff, choosing between the pro-European incumbent mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan, and the nationalist, EU-skeptic George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). This second round follows the annulment of the initial 2024 election results due to claims of campaign irregularities and foreign meddling.
Simion, who secured a significant lead in the first round, is campaigning on a "Romania First" platform, advocating for reduced military support to Ukraine, tax cuts, and deregulation. Dan, emphasizing Romania's continued integration with the West, frames the election as a choice between international cooperation and isolation.
The political landscape is further complicated by the recent resignation of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and the dissolution of the ruling coalition, consequences of the controversial first-round results. While Dan has garnered endorsements from key political parties, the Social Democrats, the nation's largest party, have remained neutral.
The Romanian president wields substantial authority in foreign policy, defense, and judicial affairs, including the power to nominate the prime minister. Over 18 million Romanians are eligible to vote at nearly 19,000 polling stations domestically, with additional stations set up for citizens abroad. Voting commenced at 7 a.m. local time, with preliminary results anticipated late Sunday or early Monday.
