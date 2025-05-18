403
U.S. Plans to Sell VOA Headquarters
(MENAFN) The government under United States Leader Donald Trump is taking steps to sell the headquarters of Voice of America (VOA), a state-supported media organization, according to a report by the media.
The building that houses VOA is one of multiple federal properties selected for “accelerated disposal” as part of Trump’s broader initiative to reduce the size and scope of the federal government, the article stated on Thursday.
In addition to VOA, the Wilbur J. Cohen Federal Building also accommodates offices for VOA’s parent organization, the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), along with the Department of Health and Human Services.
In March, Leader Trump mandated significant budget reductions at USAGM, aligning with his broader objective to decrease government expenditures and shift how the US deploys foreign aid and other diplomatic tools.
Although the directive faced legal resistance, a US court recently removed an injunction that had previously prevented the further dismantling of the agency.
President Trump has openly criticized VOA, labeling it “radical propaganda” and deeming it an “unnecessary” financial strain on American taxpayers. In line with this view, nearly 600 VOA contractors were dismissed last Thursday.
VOA was originally founded during the 1940s to combat Nazi propaganda and later adjusted its mission to promote pro-Western narratives in the Soviet bloc.
Over the years, it has worked closely with, and received intelligence from, the CIA.
The outlet is generally considered to be one of the United States’ key instruments for global media influence.
