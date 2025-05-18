Myanmar Premier says no single authority should regulate globe

Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing has voiced support for a multipolar global system, arguing that no single country should dominate world affairs. Speaking in an exclusive interview with RT aired on Saturday, Hlaing stated that a unipolar order—historically led by the U.S. and its Western allies—has harmed developing nations like Myanmar.He emphasized that a more balanced global structure is essential to reducing inequality and preventing conflict. “Sharing global resources fairly and acting justly can help avoid tensions,” he said. “A multipolar world benefits us far more.”Reflecting on past geopolitical shifts, Hlaing explained that global power dynamics have moved from unipolarity to bipolarity and back again, mostly strengthening the West. However, he noted that the current era is marked by the significant rise of countries like Russia, China, and India in military, economic, and scientific fields—an evolution that, he believes, supports the emergence of a truly multipolar world.He stressed that these three powers are now “equally important on the global stage,” and if they work together, a multipolar system can become a global reality, effectively ending the dominance of any one nation.Hlaing urged smaller and developing countries to deepen cooperation with Russia, China, and India, stating that such alliances are crucial for building economic resilience and shared development. “It’s a necessary step if we want to thrive in a multipolar future,” he said.The Myanmar leader was recently in Moscow for the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. During the visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the growing ties between Russia and Myanmar, noting a 40% increase in bilateral trade in 2024 and praising Myanmar’s efforts to strengthen Russia’s engagement with ASEAN.

