We Worked Through The Night On 14 Days, Says Bhairavam Director Vijay Kanakamedala

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Stating that all three heroes who worked in his upcoming film 'Bhairavam' had been extremely co-operative, director Vijay Kanakamedala has now disclosed that the unit shot through the night for 14 days for the film.

Speaking at length about his eagerly awaited upcoming action thriller 'Bhairavam', featuring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohit in the lead, director Vijay Kanakamedala said, "In the beginning, I thought it would be difficult to handle three heroes. But all three of them were very supportive. Moreover, all three heroes are also very good friends off-screen. We worked full nights for 14 days. There were about 900 people on the sets."

The Telugu film is a remake of the superhit Tamil film 'Garudan', featuring Soori, Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan in the lead.

Ask the director as to what made him remake the story of 'Garudan' and what changes he has made in the Telugu version and he replies, "I really liked the story as a commercial entertainer. Also, there was a chance to work with three heroes. That's why I said yes. The Telugu version will have the organic emotion that was there in the original. The characterisation and their presentation is as per my style. 'Bhairavam' will have all the commercial values ​​that a Telugu film needs. Even after watching the original, you will definitely feel that this film is new. It will give you the feeling that it is better than the original. The audience will feel thrilled."

Produced by K.K. Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Pen Studios Chairman Jayanthilal Gada, the film features Aditi Shankar, Anandi, and Divya Pillai as the heroines in the film.

So, what was the reason behind naming the film 'Bhairavam'?

The director says, "This is the title that comes from the story. The film has a small devotional touch. There is a temple in a village. The ruler of that temple is Bhairava. Based on this, we have titled the film 'Bhairavam'."