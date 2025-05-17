Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Korean Flavours, Momo Style- Get Ready To Crave! - WOW! MOMO Launches Korean Momo Range


2025-05-17 02:05:19
(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Wow! Momo , the homegrown food-tech QSR giant, has unveiled its latest innovation – the Korean Momo – adding a spicy, saucy, and utterly irresistible option to its ever-expanding momo portfolio. With a perfect blend of Korean spices and street-style inspiration, the new Korean Momo range is set to bring the Hallyu heat to Indian taste buds.

New Korean Momo Range

Whether you're a K-drama fan, a K-pop stan, or just someone who loves bold flavours, this new offering is a flavour bomb you don't want to miss. The Korean Momo lineup includes:

  • Veg Korean Momo

  • Chicken Korean Momo

  • Corn Cheese Korean Momo

  • Chicken Cheese Korean Momo

Each momo is tossed in a fiery Korean-style sauce, garnished with sesame seeds, and served hot – making it the ultimate snack or meal companion for the food lovers.

Speaking on the launch, Sagar Daryani , Co-founder and CEO of Wow! Momo Foods , said,“We're always looking to push the envelope when it comes to flavour innovation. With the Korean Momo, we've combined our Indian soul with global inspiration to create a product that's bold, edgy, and totally crave-worthy.”

Available across all Wow! Momo outlets and major delivery platforms like Zomato , Swiggy , and WOW! Eats App , the Korean Momo promises to spice up your day, one bite at a time.

Download the WOW! EATS App: 2wm/jTW

So, are you ready to ride the K-wave with Wow! Momo?

Contact us at 98361 98361

Wow! Momo operates under four exciting brands - Wow! Momo, Wow! China, Wow! Chicken and Wow! Kulfi - with 700 outlets across 65+ cities in India, with plans to expand by 250 more outlets in this FY.


