Korean Flavours, Momo Style- Get Ready To Crave! - WOW! MOMO Launches Korean Momo Range
|
New Korean Momo Range
Whether you're a K-drama fan, a K-pop stan, or just someone who loves bold flavours, this new offering is a flavour bomb you don't want to miss. The Korean Momo lineup includes:
Veg Korean Momo
Chicken Korean Momo
Corn Cheese Korean Momo
Chicken Cheese Korean Momo
Each momo is tossed in a fiery Korean-style sauce, garnished with sesame seeds, and served hot – making it the ultimate snack or meal companion for the food lovers.
Speaking on the launch, Sagar Daryani , Co-founder and CEO of Wow! Momo Foods , said,“We're always looking to push the envelope when it comes to flavour innovation. With the Korean Momo, we've combined our Indian soul with global inspiration to create a product that's bold, edgy, and totally crave-worthy.”
Available across all Wow! Momo outlets and major delivery platforms like Zomato , Swiggy , and WOW! Eats App , the Korean Momo promises to spice up your day, one bite at a time.
Download the WOW! EATS App: 2wm/jTW
So, are you ready to ride the K-wave with Wow! Momo?
Contact us at 98361 98361
Wow! Momo operates under four exciting brands - Wow! Momo, Wow! China, Wow! Chicken and Wow! Kulfi - with 700 outlets across 65+ cities in India, with plans to expand by 250 more outlets in this FY.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment