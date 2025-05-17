Old Doha Port Unveils Minakom: A New Standard For Seamless Arrivals Through Qatar's Maritime Gateway

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port, Qatar's gateway to marine tourism, has announced the launch of Minakom, a pioneering digital platform that allows maritime tourists and visitors arriving by yachts and boats to complete entry procedures into Qatar (e.g. passport control and customs procedures) without disembarking their vessels.

This milestone sets a new standard in maritime tourist arrival experiences, reinforcing Old Doha Port's position as a global gateway where tradition, technology, and hospitality converge, as well as offering visitors an exceptional entry to Qatar through this distinguished maritime gateway, similar to other well-known ports.

Accessible through the official Old Doha Port website, Minakom offers a seamless experience for travelers sailing into Qatar. Visitors simply complete a digital inquiry form, connect with a logistics agent certified by the port to complete all necessary procedures with the relevant government officials, all from the comfort of their vessel.

This process marks a first in the field of government services, reinforcing Qatar's national digital transformation and reflecting Old Doha Port's dedication to delivering best-in-class maritime hospitality while supporting the maritime sector and marine tourism.

Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, commented on the significance of the platform:“Minakom embodies our vision of a reimagined harbor where heritage and innovation move in harmony. As we align with Qatar National Vision 2030, this launch strengthens our position in digital infrastructure, enhances tourism excellence, and redefines the arrival experience for maritime visitors to our shores. We also extend our gratitude to the involved partners from governmental entries for their cooperation during the planning and preparation phases and their collective efforts, which led to the development of a distinguished entry process for yacht and boat owners–an initiative that aligns with the port's goal to support marine tourism, which stems back to the port's opening in 2022.”

Since its soft launch, Minakom has facilitated the seamless entry and departure of 250 private vessels, underscoring growing demand for digital-first maritime services in Qatar.

While Minakom is designed exclusively for those arriving aboard private yachts and other non-cruise vessels, its launch comes at a time of strong momentum for Old Doha Port.

During the 2024/2025 cruise season, the terminal welcomed 87 large cruise ships and 396,265 passengers. This marked a 5% increase in visitor arrivals and a 19% rise in ship calls compared to the previous season.

Together, these milestones highlight Old Doha Port's expanding role in supporting Qatar's broader tourism growth, both through traditional cruise channels and now through digital maritime services.

The previous period saw an increase in the number of visitors arriving by private yachts, whose entry and exit processes are completed through Old Doha Port using the Minakom service.

Through the Old Doha Port Marina, visiting yacht owners and marine tourists enjoy a range of special offers and a full suite of dedicated services designed to deliver convenience, comfort, and seamless support throughout their stay.

For vessels up to 30 meters, the marina provides shore power connections (125 amps), freshwater supply, black water vacuum services, and around-the-clock professional line handlers to assist with secure mooring, ensuring a smooth docking experience from the moment they arrive.

Additional amenities include two floating fuel stations inside the port supplying both diesel and petrol, and a floating local supermarket, with designated docking spots for easy access to essential groceries and supplies without leaving the water.

The port also features a high-capacity maintenance yard, equipped with a 100-tonne crane to accommodate larger vessels, alongside a variety of marine workshops offering repairs, parts, and technical support on-site.

With every innovation, Old Doha Port strengthens its role as the Middle East's leading hub for smart maritime tourism. As Qatar's official seaport, it stands at the intersection of heritage and innovation, delivering seamless guest experiences that advance national goals and set new global benchmarks for smart, sustainable maritime hospitality.