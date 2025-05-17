Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 36 Russian Drones Overnight, Six Vanish From Radar

2025-05-17 06:06:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have shot down 36 Russian drones, while six more enemy UAVs have disappeared from radar screens.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 23:50 on Friday, May 16, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using 62 Shahed strike drones and various types of decoy UAVs. The drones were launched from Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, and Hvardiiske (in temporarily occupied Crimea).

The aerial assault was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of noon on Saturday, 36 Shahed strike drones and drones of other types had been confirmed shot down across eastern, northern, southern, western, and central Ukraine.

Read also: SBU drones strike ammunition depots of Russia's 126th Coastal Defense Brigade in Crimea – source

Six enemy decoy drones were lost from radar tracking without causing any negative consequences.

Damage from the attack has been reported in the Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.

