Fatal Bus-Truck Collision in Peru Claims Lives

2025-05-17 05:24:26
(MENAFN) A tragic road accident in the southern Peruvian city of Azangaro, within the Puno department, resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals late Thursday, according to local news reports on Friday.

The collision between a minibus and a truck occurred around 8 p.m. local time. A state news agency cited information from the Serenazgo Municipal Public Surveillance Service, stating that the passenger minibus crashed into the back of a truck that had reportedly stopped without any warning signals.

The Serenazgo service further reported that the incident left several people injured. Emergency personnel provided initial treatment at the scene before transferring the injured to the Carlos Cornejo Rosello Vizcardo Hospital and a private medical facility for further care.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus, which was en route from Juliaca to Azangaro, was traveling at a high speed and consequently failed to notice the stationary truck in time, according to the surveillance service.

