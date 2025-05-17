403
ICSI Recognized As One Of The 2025 Family-Owned Business Award Honorees By The Baltimore Business Journal
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) USA, May 2025 – International Computer Services, Inc. (ICSI) is proud to announce it has been named one of the 2025 Family-Owned Business Award honorees by the Baltimore Business Journal. This annual recognition highlights local businesses for their excellence in innovation, ethics, philanthropy, and overall performance. All selected companies are family-owned - some for several generations - and share a strong commitment to their craft and the Baltimore community.
International Computer Services, Inc. (ICSI) is a second-generation, family-owned information technology consulting firm headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. Founded in 1987 by Mohammad“Moe” Sedghi and Paula Sedghi, ICSI has grown from humble beginnings into a trusted IT partner for over 150 clients nationwide.
The company was born from grit and determination. Following Moe's passing, leadership transitioned to their children: Max Sedghi (Vice President of Business Development), Parissa Sedghi (Vice President of Operations), and Shadee Sedghi. The second generation is now driving the company's mission forward with a modern, scalable approach to IT services.
ICSI stands at the forefront as a prominent provider of IT solutions, particularly focusing on critical areas such as cybersecurity, comprehensive system upgrades, and the optimization of IT infrastructure. Driven by a strong commitment to both innovation and the security of information systems, ICSI is dedicated to assisting businesses in effectively navigating the constantly changing landscape of modern technology. Moreover, ICSI takes great pride in offering customized solutions that are meticulously designed to address the specific requirements of each client. This personalized approach helps ensure that businesses remain competitive and thrive within their respective industries, adapting to the unique challenges they face.
This year's slate of winners will be profiled in the Baltimore Business Journal's print and online editions on May 9, with an in-person celebration taking place Thursday, May 8, at Citron Restaurant and Events in Baltimore County.
2025 Family-Owned Business Award Honorees:
.Abacus Corp.
.AJ Billig & Co. Auctioneers
.Atlantic Biomedical
.Bella's Liquors
.Costas Inn
.Editing Life Videography
.Fallston Group
.Huff Insurance
.International Computer Services Inc. (ICSI)
.InfoPathways
.Kiddie Academy
.Ledo Pizza
.P. Flanigan & Sons Inc.
.Pfefferkorn's Coffee
.Ruck Funeral Homes
.Ruff Roofers
.Sandy Hill Family Medicine
.Sterile Vision
.The Kelly Group
.White Marsh Plaza Liquors
