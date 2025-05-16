Zelensky Discusses Demining Coalition, Energy Cooperation With Bulgarian PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed security guarantees and cooperation in the energy sector with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Zelensky reported the meeting on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“We discussed the current key priorities - achieving a full and unconditional ceasefire and security guarantees. Pressure on Russia must be increased to ensure peace,” the President stated.

The two leaders also addressed issues of energy cooperation and the development of bilateral relations.

“It is crucial that Ukraine finishes constructing the Khmelnytskyi NPP, and I am grateful to Bulgaria for its assistance. Equally important is our joint work within the demining coalition. This is a matter of security for the entire Black Sea region,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Zelensky also met with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Photo: Office of the President