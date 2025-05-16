Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev And Prime Minister Of Albania Hold Meeting Over Working Luncheon

President Ilham Aliyev And Prime Minister Of Albania Hold Meeting Over Working Luncheon


2025-05-16 03:05:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama held a meeting over a working luncheon in Tirana.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Prime Minister Edi Rama on the successful organization of the 6th Summit of the European Political Community.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, particularly in the field of energy, as well as their fruitful cooperation within international organizations. They emphasized the importance of the project to supply natural gas from Azerbaijan to the Albanian city of Korça.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Edi Rama also exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation between the two countries.

MENAFN16052025000195011045ID1109559569

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search