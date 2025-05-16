Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Pay TV Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Pay TV Market, valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.20%

This growth is driven by rising demand for premium content and advancements in digital infrastructure. With a growing middle-class population and increased disposable income, the desire for quality entertainment is rapidly expanding. The government's efforts to diversify the economy, away from oil dependency, include investing in high-speed internet and telecommunication networks, facilitating Pay TV access across the kingdom.

Key drivers include the increased demand for premium content, with consumers gravitating towards high-quality entertainment options. This demand spans exclusive sports events, blockbuster movies, and original series. Pay TV providers cater to diverse tastes by expanding their content libraries to include both international and regional programming, such as locally produced shows and regional sports events.

Government support and regulatory frameworks have enhanced the market environment, fostering competition and innovation. The Saudi General Authority for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) plays a pivotal role, attracting international players and encouraging partnerships between local and international content providers. The Vision 2030 plan underscores the importance of media and entertainment, ensuring the sector's ongoing expansion.

The competitive landscape is marked by partnerships between content providers, enriching the programming available on Pay TV. International content providers are joining forces with local media to offer a wide array of exclusive content. Local broadcasters are also investing in original programming tailored to Saudi preferences, contributing to cultural representation and industry growth.

Changing consumer behaviors, particularly heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, have increased Pay TV's appeal as a home entertainment source. The rise of mobile usage for entertainment has brought about the popularity of mobile Pay TV services, driving providers to deliver content that aligns with digital-centric lifestyles. The VAT rate on entertainment services remains low, encouraging consumption.

The market faces challenges such as content censorship and regulatory hurdles, demanding providers balance creative freedom with compliance. Competition from alternative streaming services and free-to-air channels, coupled with the high cost of premium content, pressure providers to offer value-driven services. Additionally, content piracy poses a substantial threat, necessitating robust anti-piracy measures to protect intellectual property.

Key players in the market include AT&T Inc., Integrated Dawiyat For Telecom And Information Technology Company, DISH Network L.L.C, and others. The market is segmented by platform and region, with IPTV emerging as a dominant force due to Saudi Arabia's high-speed internet growth. Riyadh dominates the market with its economic strength and technological advancements.

The Pay TV market's trajectory is shaped by the shift to OTT services, localization, original content production, and multi-platform viewing. Secure sports rights and exclusive content remain crucial for subscriber attraction, alongside AI-driven content recommendations enhancing viewer experiences.

Key Attributes:

