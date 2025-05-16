Sobha Realty's Brand Film Highlights The Features Of Its All-In-One Digital Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, has launched its new ONE Sobha App brand film, which aims at educating users of the unique features of this all-in-one digital platform that has been designed with great attention to detail - to elevate every stage of the customer journey.

With creative visuals and a narrative focusing on craftsmanship and convenience, the film directed by renowned photographer and artist Tejal Patni and developed in collaboration with ANC Advertising Agency, showcases Sobha Realty's vision of combining modern technology with a human touch. As part of the developer's strategy to increase awareness and digital engagement across its global customer base, the film illustrates how the ONE Sobha App embodies the brand's customer centricity approach, by offering a digital extension of the Sobha Realty experience for existing and new customers.

Ashish Parakh, Group Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Sobha Realty, said:“At Sobha Realty, we've always believed that true luxury is in the details. The ONE Sobha App is a natural evolution of our 'Art of The Detail' philosophy, offering a seamless and comprehensive tool that not only meets the functional needs of our customers, but enriches their overall lifestyle, thoughtfully covering all aspects of their journey. By optimising our digital channels, we renew our commitment to providing innovative solutions that can streamline our customers' experience.”

Aligned with Sobha Realty's customer-first philosophy, the ONE Sobha App offers existing homeowners and residents a smart, secure, and effortless way to manage their properties. By harnessing technology to save residents' time and efforts, the app allows customers to book amenities, request services, and manage guest access, further enhancing the unique luxury living experiences that Sobha Realty promises to its residents.

Additionally, the ONE Sobha App enables potential homebuyers and investors to make informed decisions by granting streamlined access to real-time project updates, live inventory updates, and settle online payments with highest levels of cybersecurity. In line with the global reach of Sobha Realty, the ONE Sobha App has customer support in over 100 languages, including English and Arabic.

The ONE Sobha App represents a natural continuation of Sobha Realty's focus on integrating innovation into luxury living. This focus is underpinned by its unique position as the only fully backward integrated real estate developer in the region, a model that has earned the company recognition as a case study at Harvard University. With complete in-house control over design, construction, and delivery, Sobha ensures quality and excellence at every touchpoint, from conceptualization to completion.

The ONE Sobha App is available for download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

