OMEGA Welcomes Neeraj Chopra To Doha As The Wanda Diamond League Returns To Qatar

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) When the 2025 Wanda Diamond League comes to Doha this week, many of the world's greatest track and field stars will be competing for victory. Amongst the determined athletes will be OMEGA brand ambassador Neeraj Chopra, an Olympic gold and silver medalist and current world champion in Men's javelin.

Before the competition takes place on Friday, Neeraj was welcomed to a special event at the OMEGA Boutique in Doha Festival City. As the Official Timekeeper of the Wanda Diamond League, OMEGA was proud to celebrate the return of the competition to the region and spend time with one of its most successful sporting ambassadors.

Speaking at the event, Neeraj said,“I'm happy to be back in Doha, which is such a vibrant and exciting city for sports. Competing here is always special, and I'm proud to represent OMEGA, a brand that shares my dedication to precision, performance, and pushing boundaries.”

For athletes, judges, and spectators, OMEGA will be on duty this Friday at the Qatar Sports Club Stadium with its legendary expertise and equipment. The brand's legacy in athletics stretches back to 1932, when it first served as Official Timekeeper at the Olympic Games. Over the decades, OMEGA has introduced groundbreaking innovations such as the electronic starting pistol, photofinish camera, and false start detection, helping to bring reliability to the moments that matter.

Since the Diamond League's inception in 2010, OMEGA has been at the heart of every second, measuring each result with impeccable accuracy.

For more on OMEGA's role in the Wanda Diamond League and its broader legacy in sport, visit: