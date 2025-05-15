Trugolf Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q1 2025 Sales Grow 7.5% Over Q1 2024
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,515,820
|$
|8,782,077
|Restricted cash
|2,100,000
|2,100,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,579,614
|1,399,153
|Inventory, net
|3,852,977
|2,349,345
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|189,961
|116,619
|Other current assets
|-
|45,737
|Total Current Assets
|18,238,372
|14,792,931
|Property and equipment, net
|192,711
|143,852
|Capitalized software development costs, net
|1,710,652
|1,540,121
|Right-of-use assets
|545,915
|634,269
|Other long-term assets
|31,023
|31,023
|Total Assets
|$
|20,718,673
|$
|17,142,196
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,563,454
|$
|2,819,703
|Deferred revenue
|4,141,790
|3,113,010
|Notes payable, current portion
|10,148
|10,001
|Notes payable to related parties, current portion
|2,937,000
|2,937,000
|Line of credit, bank
|802,738
|802,738
|Dividend notes payable
|4,023,923
|4,023,923
|Accrued interest
|565,402
|661,376
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|2,823,067
|999,307
|Accrued and other current liabilities - assumed in Merger
|45,008
|45,008
|Lease liability, current portion
|296,291
|363,102
|Total Current Liabilities
|18,208,821
|15,775,168
|Non-current Liabilities:
|Notes payable, net of current portion
|7,137
|9,732
|Note payables to related parties, net of current portion
|624,000
|624,000
|PIPE loan payable, net
|5,165,893
|4,068,953
|Gross sales royalty payable
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|Lease liability, net of current portion
|278,071
|305,125
|Total Liabilities
|25,283,922
|21,782,978
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Deficit:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:
|Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 90 million shares authorized; 29,184,965 and 26,120,545 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|2,918
|2,612
|Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 1,716,860 and 1,716,860 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|172
|172
|Treasury stock at cost, 4,692 shares of common stock held, respectively
|(2,037,000
|)
|(2,037,000
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|21,294,479
|18,548,931
|Accumulated deficit
|(23,825,818
|)
|(21,155,496
|)
|Total Stockholders' Deficit
|(4,565,249
|)
|(4,640,781
|)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|$
|20,718,673
|$
|17,142,196
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|For the
|For the
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Revenue, net
|$
|5,389,230
|$
|5,012,022
|Cost of revenue
|1,726,199
|1,959,023
|Total gross profit
|3,663,031
|3,052,999
|Operating expenses:
|Royalties
|225,320
|329,888
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|1,946,816
|1,841,595
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,725,119
|1,825,201
|Total operating expenses
|4,897,255
|3,996,684
|Loss from operations
|(1,234,224
|)
|(943,685
|)
|Other (expenses) income:
|Interest income
|54,596
|30,587
|Interest expense
|(1,490,694
|)
|(384,854
|)
|Loss on investment
|-
|(3,912
|)
|Total other expense
|(1,436,098
|)
|(358,179
|)
|Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
|(2,670,322
|)
|(1,301,864
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(2,670,322
|)
|$
|(1,301,864
|)
|Net loss per common share Series A - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Net loss per common share Series B - basic and diluted
|$
|(1.56
|)
|$
|(1.14
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding Series A - basic and diluted
|28,461,277
|5,994,704
|Weighted average shares outstanding Series B - basic and diluted
|1,716,860
|1,144,573
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|For the
|For the
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(2,670,322
|)
|$
|(1,301,864
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|115,300
|36,105
|Amortization of convertible notes discount
|231,940
|947
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|88,354
|82,454
|Change in OCI
|-
|1,662
|Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion
|1,087,513
|-
|Stock options issued to employees
|3,341
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(180,461
|)
|468,422
|Inventory, net
|(1,503,632
|)
|(216,569
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|(73,342
|)
|200,278
|Other current assets
|45,737
|2,478,953
|Accounts payable
|(256,248
|)
|1,146,347
|Deferred revenue
|1,028,780
|90,524
|Accrued interest payable
|(95,974
|)
|82,759
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|1,823,760
|(321,090
|)
|Lease liability
|(93,865
|)
|(80,311
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(449,119
|)
|2,668,617
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(64,159
|)
|(332,342
|)
|Capitalized software, net
|(270,531
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(334,690
|)
|(332,342
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount
|2,520,000
|4,320,000
|Cash acquired in Merger
|-
|103,818
|Increase in other liabilities
|-
|18,545
|Costs of Merger paid from PIPE loan
|-
|(2,082,787
|)
|Repayments of line of credit
|-
|(1,980,937
|)
|Repayments of liabilities assumed in Merger
|-
|(15,716
|)
|Repayments of notes payable
|(2,448
|)
|(2,295
|)
|Repayments of notes payable - related party
|-
|(268,500
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|2,517,552
|92,128
|Net change in cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash
|1,733,743
|2,428,403
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year
|10,882,077
|5,397,564
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year
|$
|12,615,820
|$
|7,825,967
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash paid for:
|Interest
|$
|108,993
|$
|302,095
|Income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock
|$
|1,655,000
|$
|-
|Notes payable assumed in Merger
|$
|-
|$
|1,565,000
|Accrued liabilities assumed in Merger
|$
|-
|$
|310,724
|Remeasurement of common stock exchanged/issued in Merger
|$
|-
|$
|(1,875,724
|)
