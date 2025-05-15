Trugolf Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q1 2025 Sales Grow 7.5% Over Q1 2024

Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones said,“2025 got off to a solid start and we expect the sales cadence to improve over the course of the year, driven by new product introductions. Management's attention has also focused on addressing the previously reported Nasdaq listing deficiencies. The Company has announced a plan that will significantly reduce debt on its balance sheet and increase shareholder equity. This plan has been presented at a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications hearing on May 15th and we expect to receive their determination in the near term.”

Mr. Jones continued,“We look forward to further growth in the business as we continue to innovate in creating the best virtual golf ecosystem in the market. We expect the first franchise locations to open over the next 90 days, with the associated delivery of TruGolf hardware and software solutions. We are optimistic that new products expected to launch in the coming months will be well received.”

Operations:

Gross margin for 2025's first quarter improved to 68.0% as compared to 61.0% in 2024's quarter. 2025's loss from operations was 30.7% higher at ($1.2) million as compared to ($0.9) million in 2024. 2025 operating expenses increased by 22.5% or $0.9 million, driven by higher SG&A costs arising from higher third-party installation expenses, increased marketing costs and higher professional fees.

Interest expense jumped by $1.1 million as $1.7 million in principal amount of convertible notes and their$1.1 million associated accrued and make-whole interest converted to shares and their full interest costs were recognized in the conversion period. Cash flow used in operations was approximately $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, versus generation of $2.7 million in 2024's quarter, with the difference resulting from a growth in inventory in the 2025 period, as well as the greater net loss for the period.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute“forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the timing of new franchise openings during 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' 'should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website,

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.