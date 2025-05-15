Wen Acquisition Corp Announces The Pricing Of $261,000,000 Initial Public Offering
The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution. The Company's primary focus, however, will be on infrastructure companies in the financial technology (“fintech”) sector that are focused on enablement of digital assets, such as stablecoins, through the incorporation and integration of blockchain networks into the traditional financial systems.
The Company's management team is led by Julian M. Sevillano, its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the“Board”), and Jurgen van de Vyver, its Chief Financial Officer. The Board also includes Josh Fried, Co-Vice Chairman of the Board, Sheraz Shere, Co-Vice Chairman of the Board, and Drew Glover.
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by email at ... , or by accessing the SEC's website, .
A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on May 15, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the expected closing of the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all.
Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Investor Contacts
Wen Acquisition Corp
Jurgen van de Vyver
...
510-200-8878
Legal Disclaimer:
