My Community Canvas: Miral Celebrates Family, Inclusion, And Marine Life At Seaworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, hosted“My Community Canvas,” a heartwarming initiative celebrating family, inclusion and marine life through art. Organised to mark the International Day of Family, the initiative underscores Miral's commitment to art and culture, outlined in its Group CSR strategy and in alignment with the UAE's Year of Community 2025.







Held at Seaworld Abu Dhabi, the event welcomed 26 people of determination from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, as well as visitors of the theme park, to take part in a collaborative art experience session inspired by the wonders of the ocean. Participants worked together to create a large-scale community canvas, illustrating scenes of joy, family, and underwater beauty through vibrant colours and imaginative scenes.

This initiative is a celebration of creativity, inclusion, and the deep bonds that connect us as a community,” said Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral.“By bringing the community together to celebrate International Family Day, we want to showcase the power of shared experiences through the universal language of art while highlighting the importance of caring for our marine life. We are proud to have partnered with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination to create an experience that sparks imagination and reflects what we truly stand for at Miral: creating meaningful moments that make a real impact.”

During the session, participants were encouraged to envision a joyful day spent with their families at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi by depicting scenes of playful moments near the ocean, magical marine animal encounters, or simply enjoying time together surrounded by the wonders of the sea. As a symbolic gesture of unity, each participant also imprinted their hand on the canvas, signifying a personal pledge to the values of One Ocean, One Community.

Nawal Al Shamsi, Director of the Communication and Marketing Office at Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said,“This initiative is a true embodiment of the values of empowerment and social inclusion that we strive to instil at Zayed Higher Organization. We are proud to partner with Miral and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi for 'My Community Canvas', which provided people of determination with the opportunity to express their creativity in a nurturing and stimulating environment that celebrates family and diversity. We believe that such initiatives play a vital role in supporting the inclusion of people of determination, unlocking new avenues for participation and influence through art.”

Through 'My Community Canvas', Miral aims to nurture artistic expression and marine awareness while reaffirming its commitment to fostering inclusive communities through its CSR strategy. This initiative demonstrates Miral's dedication to create immersive and impactful experiences, celebrating diverse communities while ensuring joyful and memorable moments.

About Miral:

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the City's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world and create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. WorldTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMBTM Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island.