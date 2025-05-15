Drone As A Service Market Well Poised For Sustained Growth In Commercial, Industrial And Civic Usage - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – May 15, 2025 – Industry experts are expecting the Drone Service market to flourish. One such report from FACT projected that the drone services market is valued at USD 8.66 billion in 2025 and the industry will grow at a CAGR of 14.3% and reach USD 32.96 billion by 2035. The report said:“In 2024, the drone services industry recorded dynamic shifts fueled by regulatory clarity, commercial adoption, and end-user digitization efforts. Fact analysis found that demand surged notably in the precision agriculture segment, particularly across North America and Western Europe, as growers adopted drone-based imaging and multispectral analysis to improve field-level decision-making. In the mining as well as construction sectors, companies increased use of aerial mapping, which provided real-time volumetric analysis as well as site safety compliance. At the same time, drone-enabled monitoring made substantial progress in city policing and border security, with large pilot schemes initiated in the Middle East and South Asia. Commercial media organizations, event producers, and property agents also ramped up drone-based photography as well as filming in anticipation of increasing visual content needs. These trends reinforced a larger move away from use-case limitations toward operational adoption across industries.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR).

FACT continued:“As the sector moves into 2025, the environment is on the cusp of increased scalability. Business drone fleets are moving from pilot to standard operations, particularly in logistics and asset inspection. Fact indicates that increasing adoption of AI-driven navigation, enhanced battery density, and BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) capabilities will drastically enhance service accuracy and cost-effectiveness. Valued at USD 8.66 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 32.96 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 14.3%, the industry is well placed for sustained growth in industrial and civic usage. To stay ahead, companies must immediately pivot toward building integrated drone service platforms that combine AI-enabled flight autonomy, sector-specific analytics, and BVLOS capabilities. This intelligence highlights a shift from isolated deployments to enterprisescale drone ecosystems, requiring the client to reprioritize R&D toward modular, scalable solutions for logistics, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Reports Nearly Double Revenue Year-Over-Year for the First Quarter of 2025 – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces financial results for the first quarter 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:



Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $1.13 million, up 92% compared to $591,379 for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to acquisitions and organic growth.

ZenaTech's new Drone as a Service or DaaS segment grew from completing two acquisitions of land survey drone servicing companies ─ Oregon-based Weddle Surveying and Florida-based KJM Land Surveying. The Company also signed five LOIs (Letter of Intent) for additional acquisitions during the quarter.

The company acquired Othership, a UK workplace management software company supporting its enterprise SaaS software segment, where it plans to leverage workplace AI and quantum computing productivity solutions targeting business and government customers.

The company made investments in longer term growth and in new segment development that caused general and administrative expenses to increase to $5.75 million in Q1 2025 versus about $0.7 million in Q1 of 2024. This primarily consisted of sales and marketing activities, new hires, professional services, and finance expenses.

ZenaTech made investments in its subsidiary ZenaDrone's UAE manufacturing capabilities during the quarter, including hiring 35 new engineers and technicians. Also announced was the opening of a drone testing facility in Turkey for beyond-the-line-of-sight drone testing.

Drone product highlights in Q1 include finalizing the third-generation design and“production model” of the ZenaDrone 1000 drone that will enable the start of scaling up of production. The company also announced the IQ Square drone has moved from prototype to manufacturing stage.

The commence of work on a heavy-lift gas-powered ZD 1000 model for longer fight times for US defense applications took place during the quarter. Testing also commenced on a new high-density drone battery and a proprietary communications system for this drone.

The company reported that ZenaDrone is preparing for Green UAS followed by Blue UAS certification required to sell to the US Military. Additionally, it is reviewing and putting in place cybersecurity practices, documentation, and internal controls necessary to apply for this certification. ZenaTech further expanded its Taiwan drone component manufacturer─ Spider Vision Sensors, adding additional engineering and business development staff. It also announced the first Blue UAS-certifiable drone sensors are under development.

“The first quarter of 2025 was a very strong and encouraging start to the year as revenue nearly doubled, up 92% primarily due to acquisitions and organic growth across both our software and drone segments,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.“During the first quarter we launched our Drone as a Service or DaaS business segment with a vision to have a national footprint in the US and globally.”

“Although expenses increased during the first quarter, these are investments intended to grow the company over the long-term, namely in marketing, manufacturing, product development and testing capacity, which we believe will yield future rewards.

“We believe that this quarter's performance demonstrates that our strategy to disrupt legacy businesses like land surveys via a DaaS business model is on track. Our momentum is strong, and we are well positioned to expand our range of drone services with a pipeline of over 20 acquisitions over the next 12 months,” concluded Dr. Passley. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

In Additional ZENA News: ZenaTech's (NASDAQ:ZENA) Expands Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) Exterior Building Power Washing to Dubai Tapping into a Global Drone Cleaning Services Market Growing to USD 13 Billion by 2030 – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announced it is expanding its United Arab Emirates (UAE) presence by establishing a new office to sell Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) offerings based in Dubai. Initially this office will focus on delivering drone-powered cleaning services for building exteriors using the IQ Square drone tethered to a water pipe and electrical cord. The company is currently obtaining a permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to begin power wash testing and operations. Supporting this expansion, ZenaTech will hire two business development managers and up to four additional drone pilots, with drones supplied from its subsidiary ZenaDrone which has a manufacturing hub in nearby Sharjah.

The global drone power washing market falls under a broader drone cleaning services market category that was valued at approximately USD 4.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 17% according to market analyst Valuates Reports , fueled by increasing demand for safe, efficient and cost-effective maintenance solutions.

“With rising demand for tech-enabled and efficient maintenance solutions, whether for power washing buildings, renewable energy assets, or public spaces, we believe AI-powered drones will bring new safety standards, cost-efficiency, and greater environmental sustainability to maintenance tasks. UAE's openness to innovative technology makes it an ideal launchpad for these DaaS solutions that we hope to expand to all seven emirates in addition to the US and Europe,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) , a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, recently provided an operating update and released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The first quarter 2025 results filing is accessible on the Company's investor relations website.

Stuart Simpson, CEO at Vertical, said:“2025 is on pace to be a transformational year for Vertical as we advance our piloted flight test programme and move into the final flight test phases. With the announcement of our hybrid-electric programme – opening up new high-value markets – and the expansion of our partnership with Honeywell to certify critical flight systems, we are deepening our technical and commercial edge. With growing regulatory confidence in the VX4 and a strong team behind us, we're well positioned to deliver a scalable, certifiable aircraft to the global market.”

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) (“Unusual Machines” or the“Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of drone components, recently announced it will exhibit at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025, the premier event for autonomy and uncrewed systems, taking place May 20-22, 2025, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Unusual Machines will host a booth on the expo floor, where the Company will feature its new U.S.-made FPV motors and its growing portfolio of Blue UAS Framework-approved drone components. These offerings underscore Unusual Machines' commitment to delivering high-performance, NDAA-compliant drone technology for defense, commercial, and public safety applications.

Attendees are invited to visit the booth for product demonstrations and to meet with representatives from Unusual Machines. The Company will be actively engaging with integrators, OEMs, and procurement professionals throughout the event and will be ready to take orders on-site.

Vision software company Foresight Autonomous Holdings has integrated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Jetson Orin generative AI computing modules into its 3D-perception system.

Foresight is using Nvidia's Jetson Orin Nano and Jetson AGX Orin modules to improve the capabilities of its perception systems deployed in various use cases, with a major focus on autonomous drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Jetson modules, which are used in generative AI, computer vision and advanced robotics, upgrade Foresight's vision system with the computing power needed for autonomous drones and UAVs, according to Foresight.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) recently announced operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company issued a shareholder letter discussing those results, as well as its second quarter 2025 estimates.

Commenting on first quarter 2025 results, Adam Goldstein, Archer's founder and CEO, said: “Archer's pushing the boundaries of what's possible and reshaping the future of aviation for years to come. This quarter, the team made strong progress across our civil and defense efforts as we continue to deepen our strategic partner relationships and prepare for commercialization in the UAE later this year.”

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at , we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates:

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News:

Follow us on Linkedin:

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia and MarketNewsUpdates, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated fifty one hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the Company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected,”“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: ... – +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group