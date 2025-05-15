Las Vegas Sands And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Select 15 HBCU Students For 2025 Immersion In Las Vegas

Sands Hospitality Immersion Program gives students a week-long, behind-the-scenes peek at the Las Vegas hospitality industry to inspire career exploration.

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS ) and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) today announced 15 students representing 13 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have been selected to participate in the third Sands Hospitality Immersion Program June 2-6 in Las Vegas.

Sands and TMCF, the only national organization exclusively representing the Black college community, host the Sands Hospitality Immersion Program to encourage interest in travel, tourism and leisure careers by exposing students to the inner workings of the Las Vegas hospitality industry.

The 15 rising junior and senior students selected for the exclusive summer program include Jason Adams, Dillard University; Boluwatife Adewusi, Alabama State University; Naadiya Al-Salam, Virginia State University; Manish Bhusal, Fisk University; Cassandre Bossicot, Bethune-Cookman University; Briana Brewer, Chicago State University; Dhindsa Davis, Morris Brown College; NyJaiha DeBourg, Morgan State University; Karl Lerma, Virginia State University; Zion Simmons, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania; Kenneth Stevenson, Morehouse College; Celine Trombi, Delaware State University; Amiya Tucker, Tennessee State University; Rae'Sheeda White, University of the Virgin Islands; and Jazmen Wilkerson, Morgan State University.

Students are studying a range of majors including accounting, business administration, chemistry, computer information systems, computer science, hospitality and tourism management, and supply chain management. They will receive a deep introduction to hospitality industry and its wide range of professional careers as inspiration to consider one of the world's fastest-growing and largest employment fields.

"I am excited to collaborate with my fellow HBCU students and service professionals at the 2025 Las Vegas Sands Hospitality Immersion Program," Rae'Sheeda White, a University of the Virgin Islands student, said. "This opportunity will deepen my understanding of luxury hospitality and its many other key aspects. As an HBCU student from the Virgin Islands, I look forward to experiencing a hands-on environment that showcases hospitality at a global standard outside the Caribbean."

The multi-day experience is being curated by the Harrah College of Hospitality's Sands Center for Professional Development at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Program elements include on-campus learning sessions with college faculty, industry speakers and interactive activities such as a cooking competition led by the college's executive chefs. Over the course of the program, student participants will receive special insider tours of integrated resorts, convention spaces and sports venues.

In addition, students will visit Sands' corporate headquarters to hear from professionals who will outline their experience in a wide range of disciplines and provide insights into the realm of professional services within the hospitality industry.

"We're fortunate to partner with Las Vegas Sands on this hospitality immersion. It's an exceptional opportunity for our students to build skills, confidence, expand their networks and create pathways to leadership in the industry," Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of TMCF, said. "We look forward to continued partnership with Sands to provide this awesome experience."

Sands established the Sands Hospitality Immersion Program as one of the company's many industry education and workforce development initiatives, which include contributions to and partnerships with higher education institutions, funding for scholarship programs, on-property and industry-supported training opportunities for students and hospitality professionals, and mentorship and instruction from company leaders and experts.

"This program provides students with a truly unique experience as they dive into the inner workings of one of the world's leading hospitality centers and the variety of career paths and work experiences Las Vegas has to offer," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, said. "Our industry continues to experience tremendous job growth, providing opportunities from hospitality operations and event management to professional service positions. Our aim is to interest bright students in considering this dynamic field and continuing to attract diverse candidates to the industry."

About Sands (NYSE: LVS )

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands ® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao , The Londoner Macao ®, The Parisian Macao ®, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao , and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. To learn more, visit .

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit .

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.

