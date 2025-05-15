Asset Based Lending Celebrates 15 Years Of Redefining Private Lending With Reimagined Brand Identity

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Based Lending (ABL) today unveiled its boldly reimagined brand identity, celebrating 15 years of revolutionizing private capital for real estate investors nationwide. This comprehensive brand evolution was a natural response to ABL's continued growth and steadfast commitment to advancing next-generation lending in the mortgage industry.

"When ABL launched in 2010, there were few lenders that offered solutions tailored to real estate investors, and even fewer that provided the flexibility those investors needed," said Kevin Rodman, CEO of Asset Based Lending. "Fifteen years and $3.3 billion in funded projects later, ABL has proven that private lending can be responsive, investor-centric, and truly transformative. This reimagined brand identity reflects our next-level service philosophy and our commitment to keeping borrowers as our number one priority."

The vibrant navy-and-teal visual identity mirrors ABL's transformation from eager disruptor to nationwide powerhouse. Operating now in over 40 states, ABL has maintained its lightning-fast execution and deep local expertise while developing next-gen solutions that keep real estate investors ahead of rapidly changing markets.

"We're reintroducing ABL as a reflection of our continued evolution, driven by growth, innovation, and a deep commitment to serving our clients in the ever-changing landscape of private lending," shared Alyssa Antoci, EVP of Marketing – HR – Strategy at ABL. "This brand evolution expands ABL's capacity to deliver the speed, market knowledge, and genuine partnership that serious investors demand."

This rebrand arrives during what ABL calls its "technology renaissance," a period marked by the development and rollout of innovative tools designed to deliver next-generation solutions and next-level service. By investing in technology that enhances speed, transparency, and borrower experience, ABL is reaffirming its commitment to empowering real estate investors and strengthening partnerships across the industry.

About Asset Based Lending

Asset Based Lending was established in 2010, providing fast bridge financing to real estate investors for the purchase, renovation, new construction, and long-term refinance of single-family, multi-family, and mixed-use properties. A trusted lender to thousands of investors, Asset Based Lending has closed over $3.3 billion in loans since its founding. Learn more at . Follow the company on LinkedIn .

